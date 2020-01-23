The Mars Volta Singer’s Dog Poisoned, Blames Actor + Scientology

The Mars Volta's Cedric Bixler-Zavala had to put down his family dog yesterday (Jan. 22) after she consumed rat poisoning, and the singer blames Scientologists — particularly those interested in protecting actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson.

In 2017, Bixler-Zavala's wife Chrissie Carnell accused the That '70s Show actor of sexual abuse that occurred while they were dating in the late '90s. Masterson has been accused of similar actions by several other women as well, which he denied all claims for.

Bixler-Zavala and Carnell both had periods of involvement with the Church of Scientology in the past, but have been vocal about their opposition for the organization in recent years. Last year in August, the couple and a few of the other accusers filed a lawsuit against the actor and the Church of Scientology for stalking and harassing them, in an attempt to silence the allegations.

The vocalist believes the Church of Scientology is behind the loss of both of his dogs. He uploaded a photo on Instagram of a chunk of raw meat that had rat poisoning stuffed inside. "This is what I’ve been finding in my front and backyard. This is what scientology does when you speak about the predators they protect," he wrote.

The ASPCA later confirmed to the couple that the dog had ingested flavored rat poisoning. "We had to put her down today," Bixler-Zavala wrote in another Instagram post, in memoriam of their dog. "This was the result of eating rat poison rolled up in raw meat. This is the 2nd dog we’ve had to put down due to the harassment from private investigators and Scientologists. This only makes us stronger."

He then posted a full statement regarding the topic, with the caption, "Danny Masterson is a violent serial rapist. He and his church will do anything to cover up his crimes." See all of the posts below.

“I will not shut my mouth about this shit. Clearly you repugnant pieces of shit don’t want my wife and I to tell our story. We most certainly have some interesting receipts that can tie a whole fuck load of xenu sympathizers and xenu soliers to these rapes. Never trust a Scientologist who tries to co-opt the me too movement. Never trust an artist who is still friendly with their Scientologist celebrity pals. You know who I’m talking about. Go ahead and scroll past this and turn your blind eye. This whole bullshit idea of tolerance is very convenient way of you hiding your head in a hole while you ‘separate’ the artist from their ‘spiritual’ beliefs. “You go ahead and take gigs with these people. You would be an utter fool to think that the money you help make on tour with these sheep doesn’t go back to celebrity center. If Beck can leave what the fuck is your chicken shit excuse? You gotta wonder what kind of dirt they got on you from your auditing sessions or your time on the purification rundown. ‘They’ pass your folders around and own you. You would be surprised who is in whose pocket. “So here’s a special shout out to all the Powerful Cats, all the midnight vultures, all the friends of Earl, all the Berric troops, all you owners of hip red bag coffee, all you Stoned owners of Harvard, all you House Geisha dwellers, all you managerial pieces of shit repping strokes of luck, all of you Oscar stylists, all you deadly little Sarahs, all you post apocalyptic soldiers fighting zombies in Atlanta, all you black cube thugs, all you newly indoctrinated ‘people of the sun,’ all you poser hags wearing Native American regalia for purposes of rock stardom. I see you. I see what side of HERstory you are on. “And finally, to our beloved horse fucker Bijoux. Swab your mouth all you want, you ain’t African American. How’s that new kidney treating you? Probably best to stop drinking. Not everybody can afford something so ephemeral as a fucking kidney. I loved you in the movie 'Bully'. So method.”