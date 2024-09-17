Deftones Announce First 2025 Tour Dates With The Mars Volta + Fleshwater
Deftones have revealed their first tour dates of 2025, announcing their first U.S. headline tour since 2022.
The trek kicks off Feb. 25 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, with the tour leg currently booked through an April 8 finale at Boston's TD Garden. The veteran rockers have pulled in The Mars Volta and Fleshwater to provide support on the run.
Deftones have been relatively quiet in 2024. The band has played shows at Coachella and Lollapalooza in the U.S. this year, along with their recent performance in San Francisco co-headlining with System of a Down. Their next scheduled date comes in November as the band will play the annual Dia De Los Deftones show on Nov. 2 at San Diego's Petco Park. The festival-based show also features IDLES, Sunny Day Real Estate (performing Diary in its entirety), Health, Paris Texas, Duster, Gel, and Qendresa.
All cities, dates and venues are listed for the 2025 tour dates at the bottom of this post. Tickets will be available starting with the official Deftones presale going live on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10AM local time through Thursday, Sept. 19, at 11:59PM local time, with The Mars Volta and Fleshwater hosting coinciding artist presale windows. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, Sept. 20, at 10AM local time. Check the Deftones website for additional ticketing information.
Deftones 2025 Tour Trailer
Deftones / The Mars Volta / Fleshwater 2025 Tour Dates
Feb. 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Feb. 27 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 1 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
March 4 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
March 6 - Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum
March 8 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 9 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
March 12 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
March 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
March 15 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
March 16 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
March 18 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
March 20 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center
March 22 - Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena
March 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
March 26 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
March 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
March 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
March 31 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
April 1 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
April 3 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
April 4 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
April 6 - Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena
April 8 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
