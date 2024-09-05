Who Is Emily Armstrong, Linkin Park’s New Singer? Things You Need to Know

We have a new Linkin Park singer! Dead Sara’s Emily Armstrong was officially confirmed as the band's new co-vocalist opposite Mike Shinoda during the band's Thursday (Sept. 5) livestream event in Los Angeles.

Now that the introductions have been made and we've heard "The Emptiness Machine," what do we actually know about Linkin Park's new vocalist. Let's investigate.

Who Is Emily Armstrong?

Up until now, Armstrong had most prominently been known as the lead singer and guitarist for the Los Angeles-based band Dead Sara. The 38-year-old singer issued three studio albums with the band, starting with 2012’s self-titled debut. That album featured “Weatherman,” which was Loudwire’s Rock Song of the Year.

The band also released the albums Pleasure to Meet You and Ain’t It Tragic. Over the course of their run, Dead Sara have performed a number of cover songs, but did not cover Linkin Park. According to Setlist.fm, they’ve taken on Rage Against the Machine the most, performing “Killing in the Name,” “Freedom” and “Sleep Now in the Fire” as well as classics from Led Zeppelin, Stevie Nicks, Nirvana and The White Stripes among others.

Prior to Dead Sara, Armstrong had sung backing vocals on Courtney Love’s Nobody’s Daughter solo album. In 2002, Armstrong and her Dead Sara mates received writing credits on “Bones” and “Help Me” on Demi Lovato’s Holy Fvck album and joined Lovato on the latter track.

Linkin Park in 2024

Now that we have a new singer in place, what does this mean for Linkin Park's immediate and extended future?

Well, the band has issued a new single with Armstrong titled “The Emptiness Machine.” It’s featured on their forthcoming album, From Zero, which is due Nov. 15 and is currently available to pre-order. In addition, fans can look for the new-look Linkin Park performing six shows this fall in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul, and Bogota. The dates are listed below.

Linkin Park 2024 Tour Dates

Sept. 11 = Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Sept. 16 - New York, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sept. 22 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena - Hamburg, Germany

Sept. 24 - London, U.K. @ The O2

Sept. 28 - Seoul, South Korea @ INSPIRE Arena

Nov. 11 - Bogota, Colombia @ Coliseo Medplus

