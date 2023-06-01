The Mars Volta Singer Tells Danny Masterson to ‘Rot in Jail’ After Rape Conviction

Late Wednesday (May 31), former That '70s Show and The Ranch actor Danny Masterson was found guilty on two of the three counts of rape against him in a Los Angeles retrial. One particular interested party in the outcome, The Mars Volta frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala, had some heated words for Masterson after the verdict was revealed.

For those unaware of the connection, Bixler-Zavala's wife, Chrissie Carnell-Zavala, is one of the women that Masterson had been accused of raping. Back in 2017, the singer expressed his feelings about Masterson in a series of tweets in which he alleged a cover up by the Church of Scientology, stating that his wife had pressed charges a year prior against the actor. He also alleged at the time that there had been a pattern of harassment against his family since she initially filed charges that included phone and computer tapping, private investigators looking into their history and assorted tactics meant to intimidate them.

READ MORE: Cedric Bixler-Zavala Accuses Actor Danny Masterson of Raping Wife

In 2022, the singer who also fronts At the Drive-In testified against Masterson. Per Law And Crime, he was not allowed to detail specific acts against his wife due to a court order, but was allowed to affirm the stalking and harassment his family had endured since his wife initially filed charges against the actor. During the testimony, he revealed that his wife had been a member of the Church of Scientology while she was dating Masterson and later answered questions about the discussion in which he learned from his wife the accusation of rape against Masterson.

With the Wednesday court ruling, the singer initially stated in a since-deleted Instagram post that he would be making a list of "Danny's helpers and rape apologists" in order to demonstrate why women don't report rape. "We fucking told you," he added. "God bless the women that stood up to him and his shitty fucking family. Fuck Scientology. Rot in jail Danny."

The singer then credited his wife, whom he called a "true fucking warrior," and noted in the caption, “May peace reign over my family. To everyone who spoke up and helped, thank you. To DA Mueller, and Ariel Anson and Detective Vargas… God bless you.”

While that post has since been taken down, a second Instagram post remains that notes the ruling against the actor. He adds in a caption, "In case you’ve sleeping under a fucking rock placed there by scientology. My wife and the survivors did the unthinkable. Go ahead and send her love. She needs it."

The sentencing for the actor has not been set as of yet. Masterson could face 30 years to life in prison for his actions. An Aug. 4 date has been set for Masterson's return to court.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).