Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 North America Tour With Six Different Openers

Red Hot Chili Peppers had an outstanding 2022 releasing a pair of studio albums and they'll carry over that momentum to 2023, announcing a new batch of shows in both North America and the U.K. and Europe.

The group just added 23 more shows to their touring schedule, starting this spring with a March 29 performance in Vancouver and concluding May 25 in Houston. After that, they'll cross the pond for shows in June and July in Europe and the U.K.

In addition, it should be noted that a wide array of acts will be joining Red Hot Chili Peppers on the newly announced shows, with The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat and King Princess all appearing on select bills throughout the North American and U.K. and European run. It should also be noted that one of the shows in Glasgow that was scheduled for this past summer will now take place on July 23 at Hampden Park Stadium. Existing tickets will remain valid for the new date.

As for the newly announced shows, tickets will go on sale starting this Friday (Dec. 9) at 10AM local time via the Red Hot Chili Peppers website.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be supporting their two new albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, both of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Newly Added 2023 North American Tour Dates

March 29 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place *~

April 1 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium #~

April 6 - Fargo, N.D. @ FARGODOME ^~

April 8 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium ^~

April 14 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ JMA Wireless Dome ^~

May 12 - San Diego, Calif. @ Snap Dragon Stadium >+

May 14 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium ^+

May 17 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome ^+

May 19 - Gulf Shores, Ala. @ Hangout Music Festival =

May 25 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park ^+

Red Hot Chili Peppers Newly Added 2023 European and U.K. Tour Dates

June 18 - Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop =

June 21 - Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy <

June 24 - Odesne, DK @ Tinderbox =

June 26 - Mannheim, DE @ Maimarktgelände <

June 30 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Wercther =

July 2- Milan, IT @ I-Days =

July 6 - Lisbon, PT @ NOS Live =

July 8 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool =

July 11 - Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium <~

July 14 - Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

July 17 - Carhaix Plouguer, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues =

July 21 - London, U.K. @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

July 23 - Glasgow, U.K. @ Hampden Park %~

^ The Strokes

< Iggy Pop % The Roots # St. Vincent > The Mars Volta

* City and Colour

+ Thundercat

~ King Princess

= Festival Date