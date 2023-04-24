The Mars Volta have just announced a North American tour for fall 2023 that will pick up after the band concludes their summer concert dates across the world this June.

That's great news for us fans of the post-prog-rockers who last week released the album Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazón, a complete acoustic re-working of their 2022 reunion album, the poppy but downtempo The Mars Volta, which was their first LP in a decade.

Tickets for The Mars Volta's fall dates go on sale this Friday (April 28). Find more info here.

The Mars Volta History

Lead singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala and guitarist-producer Omar Rodriguez-Lopez formed The Mars Volta after the 2001 breakup of their band At the Drive-In. At the Drive-In's Jim Ward went on to form Sparta.

The Mars Volta thereafter released six studio albums, starting with 2003's De-Loused in the Comatorium, which features Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea on bass. At the Drive-In briefly reunited in 2011 and 2016. Bixler-Zavala and Rodriguez-Lopez moonlighted as the garage rockers Antemasque in 2014.

The Mars Volta Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 13 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Uptown Theater #

Sept. 15 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe #

Sept. 16 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater #

Sept. 19 – Richmond, Va. @ The National #

Sept. 20 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live! #

Sept. 22 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kings Theatre #

Sept. 25 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS #

Sept. 27 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE #

Sept. 29 – Louisville, Ky. @ Paristown Hall #

Sept. 30 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Ctr #

Oct. 1 – Nashville, Tenn, @ The Ryman #

Oct. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory #

Oct. 8 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater #

Oct. 9 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks #

Oct. 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Ctr #

# With Teri Gender Bender

The Mars Volta Spring + Summer 2023 World Tour Dates

May 5 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade *

May 6 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Central Park *

May 9 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion *

May 10 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Ctr *

May 12 – San Diego, Calif. @ Snapdragon ^*

May 13 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee *

May 14 – El Paso, Texas @ Chavez Theatre *

May 16 – San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Ctr *

May 18 – New Orleans, La. @ Orpheum *

May 19 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall *

May 21 – Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville *

May 24 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Ctr *

May 28 – Rio de Janiero, Brazil @ MITA *

May 31 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena *

June 4 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ MITA *

June 8 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Porto *

June 9 – Arganda Del Rey, Spain @ Primavera *

June 11 – Bergen, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret *

June 14 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Openluchttheater *

June 16 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Barrowland *

June 17 – Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Apollo *

June 18 – London, U.K. @ Troxy *

June 21 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Hall ^*

June 24 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Hall *

June 26 – Mannheim, Germany @ Parkplatz ^*

* Previously announced

^ With Red Hot Chili Peppers