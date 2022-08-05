The Mars Volta have unleashed their new song "Vigil" and revealed some new details about their self-titled album.

"Vigil" is the third single that's been released off of The Mars Volta's newly announced self-titled album after a decade-long hiatus. Cedric Bixler-Zavala cryptically teased of the soulful new song "...and the obits wait for a perfect name." What exactly does that mean? Get a closer look at the lyrics for the track as well as the newly release video below.

"Vigil", The Mars Volta Lyrics

I know the way he makes you hide

Even when the dose

Is fight or flight

And the obits wait

for a perfect name

Clean out all the webs he left behind

And if you want

I could bury him out

By the salt on sea

In an empty grave

The past has a way of coming clean If I didn’t know any better

I could have sworn

You said,

“There will come a day

For his reckoning“ It’s the want

Of the weight

When it crushed

All the centrifugal ways our lives fall in and out of place One day

You’re going to see

That everybody who claimed that

You were loved, have left. because

One by one

They would

Disappear

Claiming all your wolves

Were symptoms of deceit. Don’t let your tongue slit your throat!

That’s what they always said

This is one last chance that you’ve got to take It's the want

Of the weight

When it crushed

All the centrifugal ways our lives fall in and out of place Underneath all your doubt

Laid a serpents egg

Hissing his way out

You were told

Severed tongues

Can’t fall onto their swords because you’re the only voice that calls It's the want

And the weight

When it crushed

All the centrifugal ways our lives fall in and out of place It’s the want of the weight and the rush of the centrifugal fate we all want to escape

Watch The Mars Volta's "Vigil" Music Video

The Mars Volta are celebrating their comeback with new music and by going on tour in the fall. The band is kicking off their tour at the end of September in Dallas and wrapping it up at the end of October in Los Angeles. Get your tickets here.

The Mars Volta is the band's seventh album and is set to be released on Sept. 16. The album will be available digitally and physically on a CD or vinyl, including an exclusive kinetic version of the vinyl. A special, gold foiled outer sleeve with embossed art is available on LP, CD and cassette.

You can preorder The Mars Volta here and check out the artwork and track listing for the album below.

The Mars Volta, The Mars Volta Album Artwork + Track Listing

The Mars Volta's 'The Mars Volta' Album Artwork loading...

"Blacklight Shine" "Graveyard Love" "Shore Story" "Blank Condolences" "Vigil" "Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon" "Cerulea" "Flash Burns From Flashbacks" "Palm Full Of Crux" "No Case Gain" "Tourmaline" "Equus 3" "Collapsible Shoulders" "The Requisition"