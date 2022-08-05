The Mars Volta Unleash New Song ‘Vigil,’ Announce Self-Titled Album Details
The Mars Volta have unleashed their new song "Vigil" and revealed some new details about their self-titled album.
"Vigil" is the third single that's been released off of The Mars Volta's newly announced self-titled album after a decade-long hiatus. Cedric Bixler-Zavala cryptically teased of the soulful new song "...and the obits wait for a perfect name." What exactly does that mean? Get a closer look at the lyrics for the track as well as the newly release video below.
"Vigil", The Mars Volta Lyrics
I know the way he makes you hide
Even when the dose
Is fight or flight
And the obits wait
for a perfect name
Clean out all the webs he left behind
And if you want
I could bury him out
By the salt on sea
In an empty grave
The past has a way of coming clean
If I didn’t know any better
I could have sworn
You said,
“There will come a day
For his reckoning“
It’s the want
Of the weight
When it crushed
All the centrifugal ways our lives fall in and out of place
One day
You’re going to see
That everybody who claimed that
You were loved, have left. because
One by one
They would
Disappear
Claiming all your wolves
Were symptoms of deceit.
Don’t let your tongue slit your throat!
That’s what they always said
This is one last chance that you’ve got to take
It's the want
Of the weight
When it crushed
All the centrifugal ways our lives fall in and out of place
Underneath all your doubt
Laid a serpents egg
Hissing his way out
You were told
Severed tongues
Can’t fall onto their swords because you’re the only voice that calls
It's the want
And the weight
When it crushed
All the centrifugal ways our lives fall in and out of place
It’s the want of the weight and the rush of the centrifugal fate we all want to escape
Watch The Mars Volta's "Vigil" Music Video
The Mars Volta are celebrating their comeback with new music and by going on tour in the fall. The band is kicking off their tour at the end of September in Dallas and wrapping it up at the end of October in Los Angeles. Get your tickets here.
The Mars Volta is the band's seventh album and is set to be released on Sept. 16. The album will be available digitally and physically on a CD or vinyl, including an exclusive kinetic version of the vinyl. A special, gold foiled outer sleeve with embossed art is available on LP, CD and cassette.
You can preorder The Mars Volta here and check out the artwork and track listing for the album below.
The Mars Volta, The Mars Volta Album Artwork + Track Listing
- "Blacklight Shine"
- "Graveyard Love"
- "Shore Story"
- "Blank Condolences"
- "Vigil"
- "Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon"
- "Cerulea"
- "Flash Burns From Flashbacks"
- "Palm Full Of Crux"
- "No Case Gain"
- "Tourmaline"
- "Equus 3"
- "Collapsible Shoulders"
- "The Requisition"