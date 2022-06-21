The Mars Volta Announce 13-Date Reunion Tour

Early Tuesday (June 21), The Mars Volta unveiled their first new song in a decade, "Blacklight Shine," after the once-disbanded post-hardcore prog-rockers teased their return over the preceding two days with an audio-visual art installation.

Now, The Mars Volta's first live shows in the same span have been announced. See the dates down toward the bottom of this post. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (June 23).

"Blacklight Shine" is The Mars Volta's first studio material since 2012's Noctourniquet album and the band's subsequent breakup. The new song is a poppy, Latin-influenced, percussion-heavy number that finds singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala dipping into Spanish. It has an accompanying short film as a music video — watch it below.

Bixler-Zavala and guitarist Omar Rodriguez-Lopez formed The Mars Volta after the 2001 breakup of their band At the Drive-In. At the Drive-In's Jim Ward formed Sparta. The Mars Volta thereafter released six studio albums, starting with 2003's De-Loused in the Comatorium, which features Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea on bass. At the Drive-In briefly reunited in 2011 and 2016. Bixler-Zavala and Rodriguez-Lopez moonlighted as the garage rockers Antemasque in 2014.

Find The Mars Volta concert tickets from 10AM local time Thursday via themarsvoltaofficial.com.

The Mars Volta 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 23 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

Sept. 25 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle

Sept. 27 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Opera House

Sept. 29 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Oct. 1 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall

Oct. 3 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Oct. 5 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

Oct. 6 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Royal Oak

Oct. 8 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 11 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Oct. 14 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre

Oct. 18 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Oct. 21 – Los Angeles, Calf. @ The Palladium

The Mars Volta, "Blacklight Shine" Video