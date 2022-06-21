UPDATE: The Mars Volta tour dates have now joined the band's first new single in 10 years, which also emerged Tuesday (June 21). See the dates here. Read the report about the song below.

It's The Mars Volta, everybody — they're back and they're shining. When the bongos let rip at the start of their first new single in a decade, you know you're in for a blast. The song is called "Blacklight Shine."

It emerged early Tuesday after The Mars Volta, the post-hardcore prog-rock band led by former At the Drive-In members Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, spent the preceding days teasing their return with an audio-visual art installation in Los Angeles.

The new tune is The Mars Volta's first studio material since 2012's Noctourniquet and their subsequent breakup. The track is a Latin-influenced, percussion-heavy, almost Chicago-like jam that finds singer Bixler-Zavala dipping into Spanish. It has an accompanying short film as a music video. (Watch it below.)

Bixler-Zavala and guitarist Rodriguez-Lopez formed The Mars Volta after At the Drive-In broke up in 2001. At the Drive-In bandmate Jim Ward formed Sparta. The Mars Volta then released six studio albums, beginning with 2003's De-Loused in the Comatorium, which features Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea on bass guitar. (The Mars Volta are pictured above in the De-Loused era.) At the Drive-In briefly reunited in 2011 and 2016. Bixler-Zavala and Rodriguez-Lopez moonlighted as a garage rock group called Antemasque in 2014.

In 2019, Bixler-Zavala tweeted about a reunion, "What it's NOT going to be is your 'fav member lineup' playing their 'classic records' in full etc. Maybe we'll play old shit, who knows how we feel." (via NME)

He continued, "Our past campaigns never relied on playing requests or going fully backwards. … It's new shit, new people, left turns, tangent inconsistencies, mazapan dreams and churro wishes."

The singer added, "I will say this though, when [Rodriguez-Lopez] played me a grip of new shit I fucking cried. Like Claire Daines [sic] in Romeo + Juliet cried. Yeah, it was fucking weird. It's in its infancy right now. No deadlines, no ball tripping, no drama, just two grown-ass men using essential oils and bold new perfumes, shooting ideas and scooting their ass across the fucking lawn trying to get rid of these worms."

