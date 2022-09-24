The Mars Volta Debuted New Songs + Played Many Classics at First Show Since 2012

It’s been over a decade since prog/jazz/psych rock masters The Mars Volta put out a new album – 2012’s Noctourniquet – and embarked on a subsequent tour. Thus, this past Thursday’s (Sept. 22) first show in support of their recently released self-titled LP was heavily anticipated, and gratefully, their setlist included a mix of old favorites and brand-new bangers.

The concert took place at The Factory in Deep Ellum (in Dallas, Texas). Although it’s several hundred miles away from the band’s hometown of El Paso, Texas, it’s as close as they’ll come to playing a hometown show during their 2022 live trek.

Naturally, they debuted a couple of songs from the critically acclaimed The Mars Volta – “Graveyard Love” and “Blacklight Sunshine” – yet the biggest surprise came when they opened with another never-before-played tune: “Vicarious Atonement” (from 2006’s Amputechture).

You can see a clip of the song below:

The Mars Volta, “Vicarious Atonement” at the Factory in Deep Ellum on Sept. 22, 2022

Beyond that, numerous pieces were performed from their initial run of records for the first time in nearly – or literally – fifteen years.

For instance, their inaugural LP (2003’s De-Loused in the Comatorium) was acknowledged via classics such as “Roulette Dares (The Haunt Of),” “Televators” and “Drunkship of Lanterns.” Then, highlights such as “L'Via L'Viaquez,” “Cygnus....Vismund Cygnus,” “Viscera Eyes,” and “Empty Vessels Make the Loudest Sound” represented later albums.

Of course, The Mars Volta played the same sequence at the same venue last night (Sept. 23). If these first two setlists are anything to go by, it doesn’t look like they’ll be showing any love to either 2008’s The Bedlam in Goliath or 2009’s Octahedron.

We’ll just have to wait and see what their upcoming shows bring.

On that note, you can still catch The Mars Volta’s 2022 United States tour through the end of October. Grab your tickets here.

Also, you can see a few more videos from their Sept. 22 show – as well as the full setlist – below:

The Mars Volta, “Roulette Dares (The Haunt Of)” at the Factory in Deep Ellum on Sept. 22, 2022

The Mars Volta, “The Widow” at the Factory in Deep Ellum on Sept. 22, 2022

The Mars Volta, “L'Via L’Viaquez” at the Factory in Deep Ellum on Sept. 22, 2022

The Mars Volta, “Cygnus....Vismund Cygnus” at the Factory in Deep Ellum on Sept. 22, 2022

The Mars Volta Setlist, Dallas, Texas at the Factory in Deep Ellum Sept. 22, 2022 (via setlist.fm)

1. Vicarious Atonement (live debut)

2. Roulette Dares (The Haunt Of) (first time since 2010)

3. Eriatarka (first time since 2010)

4. Graveyard Love (live debut)

5. L'Via L'Viaquez (first time since 2010)

6. Empty Vessels Make the Loudest Sound

7. Cygnus....Vismund Cygnus (first time since 2009)

8. Drunkship of Lanterns (first time since 2009)

9. Viscera Eyes (first time since 2010)

10. The Widow

11. Cicatriz ESP (first time since 2010)

12. Blacklight Shine (live debut)

13. Televators (First time since 2007)

14. Son et lumiere

15. Inertiatic ESP