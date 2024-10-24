Linkin Park’s Emily Armstrong Takes the Lead on Heart-Wrenching New Song ‘Over Each Other’

Linkin Park continue to show glimpses of the band that we came to love in the early 2000s, dropping "Over Each Other" as the third song to surface from their upcoming From Zero album. One thing that is different however is that its new vocalist Emily Armstrong taking the lead. Armstrong handles lead vocals throughout rather than the typical split between Linkin Park vocalists.

One of the things that made Linkin Park great was their ability to distill even the heaviest moments of a bad situation into something ultimately relatable and with the new song "Over Each Other," they've done it again.

READ MORE: The Albums Linkin Park Fans Are Comparing New Songs To

The track tells the tale of a disintegrating relationship with the titular phrase being applied in multiple ways. Early in the song it's to describe the biggest downfall of the relationship as Emily Armstrong sings, "All we are is talking over each other," with the two sides sharing their grievances but not really hearing the other.

Later, the song turns the titular phrase to a point of reflection with Armstrong once again pondering, "Are we over each other?" And finally toward the end of the track, there's the potential for hope as she begs her partner, "So say what’s underneath / I want to see your side / We don’t have to be talking /Over each other."

“This song is an extra special one for me, as it’s my first solo vocal in Linkin Park. I can’t believe I’m saying that!” says Armstrong. “As I spent more time with the band over the past year, I gradually started contributing more to the music-making process, so on this one, Mike and I wrote the lyrics together. And then add in shooting this video with Joe in Korea - it’s all a dream come true,” says Armstrong

There's also another Linkin Park touchtone to recognize as Joe Hahn has stepped back behind the camera to direct this latest video from the band as he's done so frequently in the past. This one takes a bit of a tragic turn onscreen.

“It’s been a dream of mine to direct a project in Korea one day - and it finally happened! Emily and I stayed a few extra days after our Seoul show and are so grateful to the cast and crew who helped us out. We really embraced the K-ness of it all, wanting it to feel like a true K-drama. We hope you all love it as much as we do," says Hahn.

Check out the song and video below.

Linkin Park, "Over Each Other"

Linkin Park, "Over Each Other" Lyrics

This is the letter that i / didn’t write

Looking for color in the / the black and white

Skyscrapers we created

On shaky ground

And I’m trying to find my patience But you won’t let me breathe

And i’m not ever right

All we are is talking

Over each other

There’s nothing underneath

It’s all a waste of time

All we are is talking

Over each other Reaching for satellites yeah

But all along

Under your breath you’re saying

That I was wrong / oh

The skyscrapers we created

Are coming down

And free falling to the pavement Cause you won’t let me breathe

And i’m not ever right

All we are is talking

Over each other

There’s nothing underneath

It’s all a waste of time

All we are is talking Oh, are we over each other

Oh, are we over each other

Oh I can’t go to sleep

I lie awake at night

I’m so tired of talking

Over each other

So say what’s underneath

I want to see your side

We don’t have to be talking

Over each other

Over each other

Over each other

Over each other

Linkin Park In 2024

As stated, "Over Each Other" is the third song to come from Linkin Park's forthcoming From Zero album, which arrives on Nov. 15. You can pre-order the album right now through their website and also look for ticketing information on their remaining 2024 concerts.

READ MORE: Stop Overreacting, Linkin Park Fans!

Shows remain in Paris, Dallas, Bogota and Sao Paulo before the year concludes. The group has also announced 2025 dates headlining the Sonic Temple and Sick New World festivals.