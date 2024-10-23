Sonic Temple 2025 Full Lineup Revealed

For the last few weeks, Danny Wimmer Presents have been doing the piecemeal rollout of bands performing at the 2025 edition of the Sonic Temple Festival, but the full reveal of the lineup is now upon us.

It had previously been revealed that Metallica would headline two of the four nights for Sonic Temple 2025, taking place May 8-11 at Columbus, Ohio's Historic Crew Stadium. The band will continue their "No Repeat Weekend" touring theme with different setlists for the Friday and Sunday bills. Meanwhile, we now have Korn and Linkin Park as the Thursday and Saturday headliners per the new announcement.

The music weekend will also feature performances from Alice in Chains, Rob Zombie, Three Days Grace, Bad Omens, Alice Cooper, Incubus, I Prevail, Chevelle, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Mastodon, Jimmy Eat World, Acid Bath, Hollywood Undead, Bullet for My Valentine and many more.

“We’re thrilled to finally reveal the full lineup to our fans! Bringing two nights of Metallica to Sonic Temple has been years in the making, and we’re excited to make it a reality,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “With over 100 bands, including powerhouses Korn, Bad Omens and Incubus, alongside the highly anticipated return of Linkin Park, and the reunion of Three Days Grace with Adam Gontier, 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable year. We can’t wait to see everyone at Sonic Temple!”

Korn said, "We’re looking forward to coming back and headlining Sonic Temple in 2025 for our friends at DWP, and performing for all of our incredible fans in Columbus, Ohio.”

Three Days Grace’s Adam Gontier said, “I couldn’t be more excited to not only be back together with the rest of the band, but having Three Days Grace joining all our friends and amazing bands at Sonic Temple as our first festival appearance is going to be a very special night.”

A full rundown of who is playing and on what day can be viewed below.

Who Will Play Sonic Temple 2025?

The full list of acts performing can be viewed below:

Metallica

Korn

Linkin Park

Bad Omens

Incubus

Alice in Chains

Rob Zombie

Three Days Grace

Alice Cooper

I Prevail

Mastodon

Jimmy Eat World

Acid Bath

Chevelle

Motionless in White

Ice Nine Kills

Hollywood Undead

Bullet for My Valentine

Trivium

Killswitch Engage

Ministry

Cannibal Corpse

Power Trip

Underoath

Asking Alexandria

Suicidal Tendencies

Grandson

Poppy

Arch Enemy

Jinjer

Sevendust

Badflower

Testament

Crossfade

Hatebreed

Of Mice & Men

Quicksand

Hoobastank

Cavalera

Exodus

As I Lay Dying

GWAR (40th Anniversary)

Deafheaven

Filter

Health

Citizen Soldier

From Ashes to New

Corrosion of Conformity

Silverstein

The Devil Wears Prada

All Shall Perish

Overkill

Obituary

All That Remains

Memphis May Fire

Fit for a King

Set It Off

Whitechapel

Sunami

Speed

Municipal Waste

The Black Dahlia Murder

Converge

Seven Hours After Violet

Nitzer Ebb

After the Burial

ERRA

Invent Animate

Escape the Fate

The Plot in You

Alien Ant Farm

Nails

Fit for an Autopsy

The Acacia Strain

Bloodywood

Trust Company

Sick Puppies

Orgy

Jesus Piece

Pain of Truth

Fame On Fire

Armored Saint

Category 7

Gatecreeper

Boundaries

Sanguisugabogg

Shadow Of Intent

Silent Planet

Scary Kids Scaring Kids

Framing Hanley

The Funeral Portrait

Upon a Burning Body

Frozen Soul

Caskets

I Set My Friends on Fire

Candy

AngelMaker

Wind Walkers

Nevertel

Left to Suffer

200 Stab Wounds

PeelingFlesh

Return to Dust

Silly Goose

Uncured

Dead Heat

Gridiron

sonic temple 2025 Danny Wimmer Presents loading...

How Can I Get Tickets?

Tickets are currently on sale for the 2025 edition of Sonic Temple. You can get 4-Day general admission, 4-Day VIP and 2-Day passes, as well as special options that include hotel accommodations and special pricing for military personnel.

Simply head to the Sonic Temple website for all ticketing info and well as camping, parking, merchandise and all assorted questions about attending the festival.

What Else Is Happening at Sonic Temple 2025?

In addition to Metallica’s anticipated performances, fans will be able to enjoy a variety of Metallica onsite experiences all weekend long, including the BLACKENED Whiskey Bar and BLACKENED Burger Bar, featuring a collaboration between BLACKENED Whiskey, celebrity chef Chris Santos and Metallica. The BLACKENED Burger Bar is where exceptional spirits, culinary creations, and the power of music collide in a fusion of flavors and rock, receiving rave reviews as the favorite fan experience and food selection of DWP 2024 festivals.

A favorite onsite haunt, The Dive Bar, will also be back, along with the Sonic Temple live art program, which will be bigger than ever in 2025. Featured artists from last year's art program include Terry Urban (who will be designing a limited-edition hoodie for Sonic Temple 2025), Jay Howell, Monster Steve, Lamour Supreme.