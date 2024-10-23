Sonic Temple 2025 Full Lineup Revealed
For the last few weeks, Danny Wimmer Presents have been doing the piecemeal rollout of bands performing at the 2025 edition of the Sonic Temple Festival, but the full reveal of the lineup is now upon us.
It had previously been revealed that Metallica would headline two of the four nights for Sonic Temple 2025, taking place May 8-11 at Columbus, Ohio's Historic Crew Stadium. The band will continue their "No Repeat Weekend" touring theme with different setlists for the Friday and Sunday bills. Meanwhile, we now have Korn and Linkin Park as the Thursday and Saturday headliners per the new announcement.
The music weekend will also feature performances from Alice in Chains, Rob Zombie, Three Days Grace, Bad Omens, Alice Cooper, Incubus, I Prevail, Chevelle, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Mastodon, Jimmy Eat World, Acid Bath, Hollywood Undead, Bullet for My Valentine and many more.
“We’re thrilled to finally reveal the full lineup to our fans! Bringing two nights of Metallica to Sonic Temple has been years in the making, and we’re excited to make it a reality,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “With over 100 bands, including powerhouses Korn, Bad Omens and Incubus, alongside the highly anticipated return of Linkin Park, and the reunion of Three Days Grace with Adam Gontier, 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable year. We can’t wait to see everyone at Sonic Temple!”
Korn said, "We’re looking forward to coming back and headlining Sonic Temple in 2025 for our friends at DWP, and performing for all of our incredible fans in Columbus, Ohio.”
Three Days Grace’s Adam Gontier said, “I couldn’t be more excited to not only be back together with the rest of the band, but having Three Days Grace joining all our friends and amazing bands at Sonic Temple as our first festival appearance is going to be a very special night.”
A full rundown of who is playing and on what day can be viewed below.
Metallica
Korn
Linkin Park
Bad Omens
Incubus
Alice in Chains
Rob Zombie
Three Days Grace
Alice Cooper
I Prevail
Mastodon
Jimmy Eat World
Acid Bath
Chevelle
Motionless in White
Ice Nine Kills
Hollywood Undead
Bullet for My Valentine
Trivium
Killswitch Engage
Ministry
Cannibal Corpse
Power Trip
Underoath
Asking Alexandria
Suicidal Tendencies
Grandson
Poppy
Arch Enemy
Jinjer
Sevendust
Badflower
Testament
Crossfade
Hatebreed
Of Mice & Men
Quicksand
Hoobastank
Cavalera
Exodus
As I Lay Dying
GWAR (40th Anniversary)
Deafheaven
Filter
Health
Citizen Soldier
From Ashes to New
Corrosion of Conformity
Silverstein
The Devil Wears Prada
All Shall Perish
Overkill
Obituary
All That Remains
Memphis May Fire
Fit for a King
Set It Off
Whitechapel
Sunami
Speed
Municipal Waste
The Black Dahlia Murder
Converge
Seven Hours After Violet
Nitzer Ebb
After the Burial
ERRA
Invent Animate
Escape the Fate
The Plot in You
Alien Ant Farm
Nails
Fit for an Autopsy
The Acacia Strain
Bloodywood
Trust Company
Sick Puppies
Orgy
Jesus Piece
Pain of Truth
Fame On Fire
Armored Saint
Category 7
Gatecreeper
Boundaries
Sanguisugabogg
Shadow Of Intent
Silent Planet
Scary Kids Scaring Kids
Framing Hanley
The Funeral Portrait
Upon a Burning Body
Frozen Soul
Caskets
I Set My Friends on Fire
Candy
AngelMaker
Wind Walkers
Nevertel
Left to Suffer
200 Stab Wounds
PeelingFlesh
Return to Dust
Silly Goose
Uncured
Dead Heat
Gridiron
How Can I Get Tickets?
Tickets are currently on sale for the 2025 edition of Sonic Temple. You can get 4-Day general admission, 4-Day VIP and 2-Day passes, as well as special options that include hotel accommodations and special pricing for military personnel.
Simply head to the Sonic Temple website for all ticketing info and well as camping, parking, merchandise and all assorted questions about attending the festival.
What Else Is Happening at Sonic Temple 2025?
In addition to Metallica’s anticipated performances, fans will be able to enjoy a variety of Metallica onsite experiences all weekend long, including the BLACKENED Whiskey Bar and BLACKENED Burger Bar, featuring a collaboration between BLACKENED Whiskey, celebrity chef Chris Santos and Metallica. The BLACKENED Burger Bar is where exceptional spirits, culinary creations, and the power of music collide in a fusion of flavors and rock, receiving rave reviews as the favorite fan experience and food selection of DWP 2024 festivals.
A favorite onsite haunt, The Dive Bar, will also be back, along with the Sonic Temple live art program, which will be bigger than ever in 2025. Featured artists from last year's art program include Terry Urban (who will be designing a limited-edition hoodie for Sonic Temple 2025), Jay Howell, Monster Steve, Lamour Supreme.
