Rapper Shoots Her Shot at Creed’s Scott Stapp – ‘He’s So Hawt’

Rapper Azealia Banks is shooting her shot on social media, hoping to snag a date with Creed frontman Scott Stapp.

While quote-tweeting a performance of Creed's meme-worthy Dallas Cowboys halftime show performance, Banks commented, "Ok can somebody hook me up on a date with Scott Stapp. I'll be back in Florida Nov 2. Call me baby. Lolol. He's so hawt."

When one fan on the X social media platform responded, "He just divorced. He's single now," Banks responded, "I know lol. I'm shooting my shot haha."

Azealia Loves Creed (and Other Rock Bands)

While Banks was keen on scoring a date with the Creed vocalist, she shared some of her love for rock music in general as well.

READ MORE: Creed Announce Summer of '99 Cruise Lineup for 2025

In a series of tweets, she noted, "So sorry but Nickelback, Creed and Matchbox twenty were great white people music. I don't understand why so many white people make fun of creed. I LOVE creed."

"And papa roach still tears ... And My Chemical Romance has a great catalog," she added sharing her other rock likes.

Azealia Banks Likes Rock, But No 'Roll'

While Banks was singing the praises of several veteran rockers, she does not appear to be a fan of country rock crossover star Jelly Roll.

The rapper, who is perhaps best known for her song "212" — posted a slew of expletive-laden, vitriolic tweets about Jelly, "hick hop" music and his new Russ duet on Sunday. Several of her posts targeted his weight.

"I can't with all these fat white men in music right now," Banks complained in one tweet, seemingly in response to Jelly's ousting Charli XCX's "Brat" at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts.

The same day as Banks' rant, Jelly Roll noted on the X platform, "This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. This place is different, man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it's insane. It's a safe place for everyone to say mean s--t to each other with no consequences. I'm out lol."

Though the tweet seemed to infer the musician would be leaving the social media platform, the following day Jelly Roll's account shared a tweet promoting his upcoming Nashville performance.