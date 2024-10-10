Why Oasis Won’t Be Doing Interviews on Their Reunion Tour

Those looking to get the story behind the Oasis Gallagher brothers reunion should not be expecting it to come from a future interview. That's what Liam Gallagher revealed in a series interactions on the X social media platform, explaining that the brothers would not be doing any interviews.

The siblings have had a highly combustible relationship over the years that eventually led Noel Gallagher to leave Oasis in 2009. In the time since, the brothers had remained estranged, primarily using interviews or social media to address one another. For a while, it looked like the Definitely, Maybe album anniversary might provide a chance for reconciliation, but Liam revisited the record solo on tour earlier this year while Noel opted out of participation.

But a cooling of the social media jabs apparently gave way to some open communication behind the scenes and the brothers were able to eventually reach a plan to reunite for tour dates in 2025.

Why Oasis' Gallagher Brothers Won't Be Doing Interviews

On the X platform, one fans made an observation about the Oasis reunion that caught Liam Gallagher's eye and yielded a response.

"An important context as fans we must acknowledge is that liam and noel's relationship >> oasis as a band," noted the fan. "Their relationship has been marked by estrangement for years, and we must note that the media contributed to their tensions. they need to prioritize having a healthy bond."

"RESPEK," countered Gallagher to the comment.

That opened the door to more comments and questions about interviews and the media.

"We don’t want to do interviews coz we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship," admitted Liam about the reasoning for passing on interviews. When another person asked why they weren't doing interviews, Gallagher responded, "Can't be arsed."

Gallagher also responded to other fans stating that there wouldn't be a "first interview" and also stated of a potential press conference, "They ain't getting 1."

Liam Gallagher Ends Social Media Jabs at Noel

Over the years, Liam Gallagher has primarily used Twitter (now X) to make his feelings about his brother Noel known. There was a long period of time in which he kept calling Noel a "potato," and noting the similarities between his sibling and the starchy vegetable.

But after the reunion was announced, Liam adopted a different approach when speaking about Noel.

When asked by one fan if he was still going to "tweet shit about Noel" anymore, the singer responded, "Nope it’s all done peace has prevailed he’s the man I can’t wait to be on stage with him blowing him kisses in between each song."

Another person had asked him if Noel was still a "potato," with Liam responding, "No he is bloody well not i won’t have a bad word said about that gorgeous talented young man."

Oasis In 2025

Though there has been some speculation about which members of the band's history will be joining the Gallagher brothers on 2025's Oasis tour, nothing has officially been revealed about the lineup.

However, the dates have started being revealed for the run starting with the U.K. and European tour leg that is running from July 4-Aug. 17 next year. That will be followed by a North American leg of shows that includes stops in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Los Angeles and Mexico City running Aug. 24-Sept. 13.

The band will then return to London for two nights at Wembley Stadium on Sept. 27 and 28 before playing late October and November dates in Australia.

All ticketing info can be found through the band's website.