Was 2025 the year of the rock and metal reunion? It certainly seems as though that was the case as some of the biggest names in heavier music managed to set aside past issues and find their way back to the stage or the studio over the past year.

Arguably the biggest reunion of them all was just a one-off, but oh what a show the original four members of Black Sabbath gave us at Back to the Beginning in July. The all-star concert found rock and metal's elite paying respects to Ozzy, Tony, Geezer and Bill — metal's founding fathers — who finally made it right and closed the book by performing together onstage one final time in the town where they created it all.

READ MORE: 8 Things We Can't Believe Happened at Back to the Beginning

This was also the year that we saw the reunion we thought might never happen (and even wondered if it would after they announced their reunion plans). We're talking about Oasis. The often combative Gallagher brothers finally made nice for the love of fans everywhere and put on a massive world tour that channeled all the great '90s Brit rock vibes we once loved and still do. With a "Hello," we were all hooked once more.

This year also gave us lots to look forward to in 2026. Rush's two remaining living members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson deciding to re-embrace their legacy after the 2020 death of Neil Peart and return to the road again to play the music they and all the fans love.

Those are just some of the big reunions that were the talk of 2025, with plenty more still to discuss. Some acts just reunited for one show, others put on full tours and we saw some classic lineups get back together.

Which rock and metal bands reunited in 2025? Take a closer look in the gallery below.

20 Rock + Metal Bands Who Reunited in 2025 Welcome back! The rock and metal world is glad to have back these talented acts. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire