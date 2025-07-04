Oasis’ First Official Reunion Show Features Rarities + Favorites – See Photos, Setlist + Video

Oasis have officially made their live return just shy of 16 years after their tumultuous split. After years of public bickering through social media and interviews, the brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher managed to mend their fractured relationship and announced their reunion last year to mark the 30th anniversary of their (What's the Story) Morning Glory? album.

The first performance of their Live '25 tour took place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Friday (July 4), which was their first performance since their unexpected final show Aug. 22, 2009 at the V Festival in England. The group canceled their performance the following day and then on Aug. 28, 2009, Noel Gallagher showed up prior to the band's performance at the Rock En Seine festival in Paris to share his intent to leave the band.

The remaining members initially toured and recorded under the moniker Beady Eye until Liam Gallagher followed in Noel Gallagher's footsteps and launched his own solo career.

What Did Oasis Play at Their First Reunion Concert?

Not only did the Oasis reunion feature Liam and Noel Gallagher, but the reunion lineup featured guitarists Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs and Gem Archer, bassist Andy Bell and newcomer Joey Waronker on drums. In addition, days ahead of the first show it was revealed that the core group would be accentuated by Christian Madden on keyboards, Jess Greenfield doing backing vocals, Alastair Whire on trombone, Steve Hamilton on saxophone and Joe Auckland on trumpet.

The band arrived onstage to the familiar sounds of a tape playing their song "Fuckin' in the Bushes." Noel and Liam embraced hands to the sky as the backdrop informed fans "This is happening."

From there, they launched into "Hello," the opening track from their (What's the Story) Morning Glory? album. The song had not be played in concert since 2002. That was quickly followed by another long absent track as popular b-side "Acquiesce" returned to the set for the first time since 2006.

Throughout the set, the band dug deeper into their catalog. "Some Might Say" (first time since 2002), "Bring It On Down" (first time since 2006), "Talk Tonight" (first time since 2005), "Little By Little" (first time since 2005), "D'You Know What I Mean" (first time since 2002), "Stand By Me" (first time since 2001) and "Cast No Shadow" (first time since 2002) made long-awaited returns to the band's setlist.

One of the more notable acknowledgments of the evening came when the band flashed the jersey of Diogo Jota during their performance of "Live Forever." The 28-year-old soccer player for the Liverpool Football Club was killed alongside his brother in a car crash in Spain on Thursday (July 3).

After a brief respite, the band returned to the stage for an encore that included "The Masterplan," "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Wonderwall" and "Champagne Supernova."

Oasis Live '25 Reunion Tour Opener - Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales (July 4, 2025) (per Setlist.fm)

1. "Hello"

2. "Acquiesce"

3. "Morning Glory"

4. "Some Might Say"

5. "Bring It On Down"

6. "Cigarettes & Alcohol"

7. "Fade Away"

8. "Supersonic"

9. "Roll With It"

10. "Talk Tonight"

11. "Half the World Away"

12. "Little By Little"

13. "D'You Know What I Mean"

14. "Stand By Me"

15. "Cast No Shadow"

16. "Slide Away"

17. "Whatever"

18. "Live Forever"

19. "Rock 'n' Roll Star"

Encore:

20. "The Masterplan"

21. "Don't Look Back in Anger"

22. "Wonderwall"

23. "Champagne Supernova"

Watch Highlights From Oasis Reunion Tour Debut

Oasis Live '25 Reunion Tour Opening Night Photos

Keep checking back as we'll add more photos and video as they become available.

Where You Can See Oasis in 2025

Ever since the Oasis reunion was announced, it's been one of the hottest tickets in music. The group is starting their reunion in the U.K. and Europe, though there are dates ahead this summer in the U.S.

Oasis will also play shows along the Pacific Rim, in South America and in Australia this year before 2025 concludes.

See all Oasis tour dates and get ticketing information through the band's website.

