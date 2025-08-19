Oasis' Noel Gallagher has granted his first interview after launching the band's massive reunion tour and he's been surprisingly complimentary of brother Liam Gallagher after years of negative discourse between the siblings.

The brothers had a famously combustible relationship during the band's original run that ended in 2009. They remained estranged for years, taking shots at each other on social media and through interviews. Meanwhile, they seemed publicly at odds over reunion talks in 2023 before surprisingly announcing in 2024 that a reunion would in fact be happening.

Since the reunion announcement, Noel has remained primarily silent about the reunion run, while Liam has done most of the hyping on social media and publicly speaking in favor of his brother online.

What Did Noel Gallagher Say About Liam Gallagher?

Appearing on talkSPORT (seen below), Noel Gallagher was mostly upbeat and positive where the Oasis reunion was concerned. He shared, “It’s great just to be back with Bonehead and Liam and just be doing it again. I guess when it’s all set and done, I’ll sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in a band with Liam. I’d forgotten how funny he was.”

Within the chat, he was asked about the strength of Liam's vocals on the tour, to which he initially joked, "It's AI." On a more serious note, he added, “Liam’s smashing it, I’m proud of him. Having been fronting a band for 16 years, I know how hard that is. I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it, it’s not in my nature, but I’ve got to say, good for you, mate. It’s been amazing.”

How Does Noel Gallagher Feel About the Reunion Tour?

Noel was surprisingly at a loss for words when it came to his response to the tour.

"Completely blown away. Everyone is. It’s difficult to put it into words actually," he shared. “Every night is the crowd’s first night, do you know what I mean? So every night’s got that same energy to it. But it’s been truly amazing. I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it.”

Even though the reunion run was guaranteed to generate plenty of interest, Noel says even he's been surprised by what he's seen.

“For me personally, I grossly underestimated what I was getting into. After about five minutes, I was like, alright, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?,” recalls Gallagher of the first show. “I’ve done stadiums before and all that, but I don’t mind telling you, my legs turned to jelly after about half-way through the second song. It’s been an amazing thing, it really is an amazing thing.”

Oasis' Noel Gallagher Speaks With talkSPORT

Oasis in 2025

Oasis just completed the inaugural U.K. leg of their reunion tour, having last played at Croke Park in Dublin last Sunday (Aug. 17).

The band is next taking their reunion run to North America. The first date of the run takes place Aug. 24 in Toronto. Stops in Chicago, East Rutherford, Los Angeles and Mexico City will follow.

In addition, more Oasis reunion dates are scheduled for London, the Pacific Rim, Australia and South America taking the band late into November. For all Oasis stops and ticketing information, you can visit the group's website.