Oasis’ Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer, Takes Break From Reunion Tour

Oasis co-founding guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and as a result, he’s temporarily taking a break from the band’s ongoing reunion tour (which began back in July).

Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs’ Statement

Last Friday (Oct. 3), Arthurs made the announcement on social media, writing, “Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The good news is I’m responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour.”

His statement continued:

Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I’ll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney. I’m really sad to be missing these shows but I’m feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America. Have an amazing time if you’re going this month and I’ll see you back onstage with the band in November. Bonehead. X

The same day, Oasis shared Arthurs’ post on X and added: “Wishing you all the best with your treatment Bonehead – we’ll see you back on stage in South America.”

Oasis’ last show was at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sept. 28, and as Arthur notes, he will miss their next eight shows across the four locations. Presumably, then, he’s planning to return when Oasis takes the stage at the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Nov. 15.

Of course, everyone here at Loudwire wishes Arthurs a speedy and successful recovery.

Reactions to Arthurs’ Post

Naturally, Arthur has received a lot of support from fans over the weekend.

Specifically, one Instagram user responded to his post by declaring, “We are waiting for you here in South America with deep love and support! You will be fine, you will!” Likewise, another account shared: “Bonehead mate. We love you to bits. You’ve been a cornerstone of this reunion. It would never ever of been the same without you. I’m sending you massive love mate. We will miss that wall of sound but your health comes first. Take care man and see you soon.”

Over on X, someone replied: “Rest up Bonehead. You’ve made a million people’s dreams come true this summer. See you on that stage soon.” Elsewhere, one fan proclaimed, “It's largely thanks to you that all of this has been possible, you are the invisible link that unites Liam and Noel. Thank you for allowing us to live a waking dream. Take care. I send you lots of strength and love and see you next year.”

You can see those posts – and more – below:

Arthurs’ Previous Battle With Cancer

Unfortunately, this isn’t Arthurs’ first battle with cancer, as he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer back in April of 2022.

At the time, and as Loudwire previously reported, Arthurs revealed the news on X (then Twitter) with a similar tone and decision:

Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I have been diagnosed with tonsil cancer. But the good news is it’s treatable and I will be starting a course of treatment soon. I will keep you posted how it is going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam [Gallagher] and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon xxx.

Two months later, Arthurs disclosed that he’d completed his cancer treatment, explaining:

Today I finished my course of treatment, 30 radiotherapy sessions and two chemotherapy. I'm feeling the pain right now but I'm in recovery and things can only get better from here. I can't thank the team who supported and treated me at the Christie enough. Doctors, Radiographers, dieticians, speech and language. You all really made it so much easier, I'll forever look back at what you all do with a hand on my heart. Thank you massively. I’m back for a scan end of September to check all’s well, but for now it’s into recovery mode, couple of tough weeks ahead yet but I’ll get there. Thanks again for all your messages, there’s so many each day and I read them all, they mean a lot so thank you for that.

Then, in September of 2022, Arthurs confirmed that he was cancer-free:

Update on my cancer; I had a full scan 10 days ago and it’s all clear, it’s gone. Thank you so much all of you for the messages I’ve had throughout , you’ve helped me more than you know. Thank you especially to the team at @TheChristieNHS , into recovery now and see you all soon x.

Other Oasis News

Although they haven’t yet announced who – if anyone – will be filling in for Arthurs over the next few weeks, Oasis seem to be forging ahead with all planned tour dates. Therefore, their next show will take place at Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 21.

You can see all of their future tour dates – and grab tickets – here.