Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, the early Oasis rhythm guitarist who now backs fellow Oasis alum Liam Gallagher in his solo band, recently completed treatment for tonsil cancer. The musician, who first revealed his diagnosis in April, gave the update last week.

Arthurs had to stop playing with Gallagher as he underwent treatment at England's Christie Hospital, one of the largest cancer treatment centers in Europe. Now, having finished radiotherapy and chemotherapy, he's feeling upbeat about his prognosis.

The guitarist said in a June 24 post, "Today I finished my course of treatment, 30 radiotherapy sessions and two chemotherapy. I'm feeling the pain right now but I'm in recovery and things can only get better from here."

Arthurs continued, "I can't thank the team who supported and treated me at the Christie enough. Doctors, Radiographers, dieticians, speech and language. You all really made it so much easier, I'll forever look back at what you all do with a hand on my heart. Thank you massively."

He added, "I'm back for a scan end of September to check all's well, but for now it's into recovery mode, couple of tough weeks ahead but I'll get there. Thanks again for all your messages, there's so many each day and I read them all, they mean a lot so thank you for that."

However, Arthurs won't immediately return to the road. In his message, he asked concertgoers to enjoy Gallagher's June 27 show in Ireland without him, saying he'll "see you soon"

Back in April, Arthurs broke the news of his diagnosis. "Just to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while," he said. "I have been diagnosed with tonsil cancer. But the good news is it's treatable and I will be starting a course of treatment."

Gallagher remarked in a touching reply at the time, "Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we're all thinking of you rasta you'll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia."

Arthurs, 57, was a founding Oasis member; he remained with the act through 1999. After Oasis, the guitarist formed Moondog One with The Smiths' Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke. He also played with Sek Loso, DJ'd club sets, started various solo projects and stepped in for post-Oasis act Beady Eye with Gallagher. Once Gallagher went solo, Bonehead guested on the musician's first solo album and joined his touring band.

