Oasis + Liam Gallagher Guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs Diagnosed With Tonsil Cancer

Guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, best known for his time playing with Oasis and more recently with Liam Gallagher, has revealed that he'll be stepping away from touring commitments with Gallagher for the time being as he's been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

Writing on Twitter, the guitarist stated, “Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I have been diagnosed with tonsil cancer. But the good news is it’s treatable and I will be starting a course of treatment soon. I will keep you posted how it is going.” The musician then added that he was "gutted" to be missing the upcoming dates with Liam Gallagher, but wished fans the best summer and hoped they enjoyed the shows they were seeing.

Gallagher tweeted shortly after Bonehead made the announcement, "Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia"

The 56-year-old guitarist was a founding member of Oasis and remained with the group through 1999. In his post Oasis years, he formed Moondog One with The Smiths' Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke, played with Sek Loso and DJ'd club sets. He also started up a couple of solo projects, and stepped in for the post-Oasis band Beady Eye that featured Liam Gallagher. Once Gallagher ventured out solo, Bonehead first guested on the musician's album then later joined his touring band.

In addition to Gallagher, Bonehead's former Oasis mates Andy Bell and Tony McCarroll offered well wishes.

We at Loudwire also wish to extend our wishes for a speedy and healthy recovery for Arthurs.