Oasis + Liam Gallagher Guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs Reveals His Cancer Is ‘Gone’

There's some good news from former Oasis and recent Liam Gallagher guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, who has revealed that after a recent doctor's visit, he's learned that his cancer is now gone.

Arthurs was diagnosed with tonsil cancer back in April, revealing his plans to take a break from playing guitar with Gallagher in order to receive treatment. In June of this year, the guitarist completed his treatment, and now according to a newly posted update, the cancer is gone.

Bonehead's update reads as follows:

Update on my cancer; I had a full scan 10 days ago and it's all clear, it's gone. thank you so much all of you for the messages I've had throughout, you've helped more than you know. Thank you especially to the team at @TheChristieNHS, into recovery now and see you all soon x

The news elicited reactions from past bandmates as well. Alan White wrote, "Best news Ever mate. I will raise a Nelson for you tnite. Love whitey xx." Andy Bell commented, "Incredible !! Massive congrats XXX."

As for Liam Gallagher, he commented via Twitter, "YES BONEHEAD WE KNEW YOUD KICK ITS ARSE SOOOOO FUCKING HAPPY GUINNESS LG x."

The guitarist was a founding member of Oasis and remained with the group through 1999. In his post-Oasis years, he formed Moondog One with The Smiths' Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke, played with Sek Loso and DJ'd club sets. He also started up a couple of solo projects, and stepped in for the post-Oasis band Beady Eye that featured Liam Gallagher. Once Gallagher ventured out solo, Bonehead first guested on the musician's album then later joined his touring band.

Congrats to Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs on the good news and best wishes for a healthy future.