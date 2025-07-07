Noel Gallagher Credits Oasis Bandmate for Reunion (No, It Wasn’t Liam)

Noel Gallagher has credited one of his Oasis bandmates for the current reunion the group is enjoying. The moment happened during the band's second performance in Cardiff over the weekend, when during the introductions of the group, Noel made a surprising proclamation about one of the group members.

According to NME, Noel gave the special shout out to guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, telling the audience, "On guitar, if it wasn’t for him, none of this would have happened.” Though Noel didn't elaborate any further, the guitarist had remained friendly in both Gallagher brothers lives since the band's infamous 2009 split.

Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs History With the Gallaghers

The guitarist was one of the co-founding members of Oasis and he played with the band through 1999, at which point he stepped away from the group. During his time with the band, Bonehead proved versatile. At one point, he handled bass duties after their replacement for Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan quit in the middle of a tour. At the time of his exit, Bonehead commented that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

After Oasis split, Bonehead reunited with some of his Oasis bandmates in Beady Eye. He was called upon initially to fill in for Gem Archer who had suffered an injury in the Liam Gallagher-led group.

The guitarist continued to keep a close relationship with Liam Gallagher, making a guest appearance on a few songs on Liam's As You Were solo album. Bonehead had to bow out of touring with Liam Gallagher in 2022 after being diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

After Oasis' Gallagher brothers announced their intent to reunite in 2024, The Sun quoted a source close to the band as stating, "Bonehead is confirmed. They both wanted him in the fold and he was one of the drivers of the reunion." They added, "The Oasis family has really come back together. Bonehead is ecstatic.”

Oasis in 2025

Oasis made their official reunion return to the concert stage on Friday (July 4) at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. After walking onstage to a tape of their song "Fuckin' in the Bushes," the band opened their show with "Hello."

The evening was filled with favorites as well as songs that had not been part of Oasis' setlist in quite some time. "Acquiesce," "Some Might Say," "Bring It On Down," "Talk Tonight," "Little By Little," "D'You Know What I Mean," "Stand By Me" and "Cast No Shadow" were among the songs returning to the setlist during the show.

READ MORE: What Oasis Played at Their First Reunion Show of 2025

The performance also featured a tribute to soccer star Diogo Jota, who died tragically in a car crash last week. His jersey was shown onscreen during the performance of "Live Forever."

Oasis are starting their reunion run in Europe, though dates in the U.S., the Pacific Rim, Australia and South America are also on the books before the calendar hits 2026. See all of the stops and get ticketing information through the band's website.