Who Else Is in Oasis’ Reunion Lineup? One Musician ‘Confirmed’ + Two Others Tease Joining

Now that we know Oasis are officially playing some shows in 2025, who else is part of the reunion lineup? One musician is "confirmed" for the reunion, and two others have teased their potential involvement as well.

After teasing the highly anticipated reunion in late August, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher announced the reunion of Oasis on Aug. 27. They revealed a batch of 14 concert dates that will take place in the U.K. next summer. The shows will be their first performances together since August of 2009.

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs Will Reportedly Join Oasis Reunion

As of today (Sept. 3), the only confirmed members that will partake in the Oasis reunion are the Gallagher brothers, but there are various reports about some other musicians joining them for the shows.

The Sun reportedly received confirmation that guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs will partake in the concerts. A source told the publication, "Bonehead is confirmed. They both wanted him in the fold and he was one of the drivers of the reunion. Noel has brought in some of his band too."

“The Oasis family has really come back together. Bonehead is ecstatic.”

Two Other Musicians Have Teased Their Involvement

Drummer Alan White, who played drums for the band from 1995 until 2004, shared a social media post of a drum kit with a swirled Union Jack flag design on it that resembles one of Oasis' logos. He posted the image on Aug. 31, just a few days after the Gallaghers shared the news of the reunion.

"[Not gonna lie] you would be the best one to return. All due respect to [Tony] McCarroll, [Zak] Starkey and the High Flying Birds Fella, you're THE Oasis drummer," a fan commented on the post.

Guitarist Gem Archer is rumored to join the reunion as well, according to a report by The Mirror. Archer played with Oasis from 1999 to 2009, Liam Gallagher's Beady Eye from 2009 to 2014 and has also been a member of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds project since 2016.

The report states that the Gallagher brothers approached Archer to join them for the 2025 shows, and the musician was expected to agree to their deal.

A source told The Mirror, "None of the band is 100 percent confirmed yet, but Gem is looking very likely along with Bonehead. The key is getting people who both brothers get on with and also respect and ideally of course they would also have been in the band before too."

"Gem ticks all those boxes and he also contributed to the writing of some Oasis songs. He is an obvious target and it would be a huge shock if he was not on the stage for the U.K. tour. He knows the songs, he knows the band inside out and he has been on tour with the Gallaghers before and so he knows what he would be signing up for."

