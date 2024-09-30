After massive backlash following their U.K. onsale launch, Britpop titans Oasis are taking some serious anti-scalping measure to make sure fans get a fair shot at seeing them in the U.S.

Who could have guessed it would be such a hassle to buy tickets to see one of the biggest rock band reunions of all time? Last month when Oasis announced they were reuniting, fans instantly sold out their new U.K. dates, over a million tickets gone nearly instantly.

While pricing was officially marked to be around $90-$260 to attend, Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing mechanism quickly made tickets upwards of thousands of dollars, pricing out numerous fans who wanted to see the show.

Today, Oasis has announced they're going to be taking their tour to North America, and have taken multiple steps to ensure true fans are the ones getting their hands on tickets.

Oasis Drops Ticketmaster Dynamic Pricing

Possibly the most important move for the upcoming tour is the band announced they will not be incorporating Ticketmaster's much-maligned dynamic pricing model as part of the tour.

In a statement posted to social media, the band's management wrote,

“It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable,” the statement continued. “But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.”

Oasis creates quiz to test fans for presale access

One of the more interesting things Oasis did for this upcoming tour was create a pre-sale "ballot," by asking interested showgoers specific questions to ensure those who qualify are fans and not scalpers.

Beyond the usual questions, the ballot also asked whether or not you've seen Oasis live before, which has no baring on whether or not you will get access.

What does have baring though is a trivia question asking fans when the last time the band played North America was, and if they get it wrong, they will not get access.

Fans on X seem to be reacting positively to this, calling it "genius" and a "step in the right direction.

Check out the questions asked below, and the statement released by Oasis management.

