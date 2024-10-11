12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 4-10, 2024)
We've got 12 new rock and metal tours that have been announced over this past week!
Leading the way, we've got Disturbed who will be celebrating 25 years of their debut album The Sickness. The 2025 trek will also feature Three Days Grace, Sevendust, Daughtry and Nothing More on select dates.
Alt rock favorites Foster the People are also booking out some new dates, while on the more extreme side of metal, you've got a new co-headline run with Ensiferum and Korpiklaani.
There are also a number of specialty performances to look out for. Scott Stapp is playing the Grand Ole Opry, Militarie Gun has booked a Halloween show and Pure Noise has put together a 15th anniversary celebration featuring Knocked Loose.
Get a closer look at all of the newly announced tours, festivals and shows below.
Amigo the Devil
Tour Dates: Nov. 10 - Dec. 8
Support Acts: TK & the Holy Know-Nothings, Suzanne Santo
Ticketing Info
Category 7
Tour Dates: March 6 - 23
Support Acts: Exhorder, Dead By Wednesday, Hand Of The Tribe, Engineered Society Project
Ticketing Info
Disturbed
Tour Dates: Feb. 25 - May 17
Support Acts: Three Days Grce, Sevendust, Daughtry, Nothing More
Notes: The dates are in support of The Sickness' 25th anniversary.
Ticketing Info
Ensiferum / Korpiklaani
Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - March 30
Support Acts: Trollfest, NINI
Ticketing Info
Samantha Fish
Tour Dates: Nov. 7 - Dec. 31
Support Acts: Cedric Burnside, Jon Spencer
Ticketing Info
Foster the People
Tour Dates: Jan. 25 - March 6
Support Acts: Good Neighbours
Ticketing Info
The Funeral Portrait
Tour Dates: Oct. 12 - Nov. 15
Support Acts: The Hu
Ticketing Info
Jesus Piece
Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - 11
Support Acts: Apex Predator, Desmadre, Extinguish, Gag
Ticketing Info
Maruja
Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - March 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Obscene
Tour Dates: Dec. 6 - 14
Support Acts: Warp Chamber
Ticketing Info
Robbietheused
Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 6
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
They Might Be Giants
Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Creed and Sevendust have announced their end of year concert plans. The two bands will play Choctaw Casino & Resorts in Durant, Oklahoma on Dec. 28, followed by a two night stand Dec. 30 and 31 at Las Vegas' Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Ticketing Info
* Wardruna have been named the headliners of the 2025 Fire in the Mountains festival, taking place July 25-27 at the Red Eagle Campground in the Blackfeet Nation of Montana.
Ticketing Info
* Municipal Waste have announced their 25th anniversary Waste Spring Kickback bash in Richmond, Va. On Friday, April 11, the band will play the Broadberry with Annihilation Time, The Spits, Bat, Public Acid and a surprise guest. On Saturday, April 12 they band will play The National with Toxic Holocaust, Midnight, Excel and Enforced.
Ticketing Info
* Pure Noise have announced a 15th anniversary show that will feature headliners Knocked Loose with Counterparts, Spanish Love Songs and SeeYouSpaceCowboy. The concert is set for Oct. 18 at the Las Vegas House of Blues.
Ticketing Info
* Scott Stapp is ready to mark another milestone off the list, as he will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 23 in Nashville.
Ticketing Info
* Here's a show you don't want to miss as Andrew McMahon will bring all his bands together for what's being dubbed as "Three Pianos." Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will all play the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on July 23.
Ticketing Info
* Militarie Gun hava announced a headlining Halloween show on Oct. 31 at Platypus in St. Louis. Public Opinion, Discern, Lowheaven, Family Medicine and Different Damage are also on the bill.
Ticketing Info
