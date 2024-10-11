We've got 12 new rock and metal tours that have been announced over this past week!

Leading the way, we've got Disturbed who will be celebrating 25 years of their debut album The Sickness. The 2025 trek will also feature Three Days Grace, Sevendust, Daughtry and Nothing More on select dates.

Alt rock favorites Foster the People are also booking out some new dates, while on the more extreme side of metal, you've got a new co-headline run with Ensiferum and Korpiklaani.

There are also a number of specialty performances to look out for. Scott Stapp is playing the Grand Ole Opry, Militarie Gun has booked a Halloween show and Pure Noise has put together a 15th anniversary celebration featuring Knocked Loose.

Get a closer look at all of the newly announced tours, festivals and shows below.

Amigo the Devil

Amigo the Devil plays banjo at Welcome to Rockville 2024 Steve Thrasher, Danny Wimmer Presents loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 10 - Dec. 8

Support Acts: TK & the Holy Know-Nothings, Suzanne Santo

Ticketing Info

Category 7

category 7 Metal Blade loading...

Tour Dates: March 6 - 23

Support Acts: Exhorder, Dead By Wednesday, Hand Of The Tribe, Engineered Society Project

Ticketing Info

Disturbed

disturbed, songs most played live Travis Shinn loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 25 - May 17

Support Acts: Three Days Grce, Sevendust, Daughtry, Nothing More

Notes: The dates are in support of The Sickness' 25th anniversary.

Ticketing Info

Ensiferum / Korpiklaani

ensiferum, korpiklaani Svetlana Goncharova / Nuclear Blast loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - March 30

Support Acts: Trollfest, NINI

Ticketing Info

Samantha Fish

samantha fish Devious Planet loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 7 - Dec. 31

Support Acts: Cedric Burnside, Jon Spencer

Ticketing Info

Foster the People

foster the people Jimmy Fontaine loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 25 - March 6

Support Acts: Good Neighbours

Ticketing Info

The Funeral Portrait

the funeral portrait Credit: Aaron Marsh loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 12 - Nov. 15

Support Acts: The Hu

Ticketing Info

Jesus Piece

jesus piece @RAS_visual loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - 11

Support Acts: Apex Predator, Desmadre, Extinguish, Gag

Ticketing Info

Maruja

maruja Maruja loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - March 30

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Obscene

obscene photo by Scott Wilson loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 6 - 14

Support Acts: Warp Chamber

Ticketing Info

Robbietheused

robbietheused Ryan Mulrhead loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 6

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

They Might Be Giants

they might be giants Photo Credit: Sam Graff loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

beale street music festival concert crowd Astrida Valigorsky, Getty Images loading...

* Creed and Sevendust have announced their end of year concert plans. The two bands will play Choctaw Casino & Resorts in Durant, Oklahoma on Dec. 28, followed by a two night stand Dec. 30 and 31 at Las Vegas' Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Ticketing Info

* Wardruna have been named the headliners of the 2025 Fire in the Mountains festival, taking place July 25-27 at the Red Eagle Campground in the Blackfeet Nation of Montana.

Ticketing Info

* Municipal Waste have announced their 25th anniversary Waste Spring Kickback bash in Richmond, Va. On Friday, April 11, the band will play the Broadberry with Annihilation Time, The Spits, Bat, Public Acid and a surprise guest. On Saturday, April 12 they band will play The National with Toxic Holocaust, Midnight, Excel and Enforced.

Ticketing Info

* Pure Noise have announced a 15th anniversary show that will feature headliners Knocked Loose with Counterparts, Spanish Love Songs and SeeYouSpaceCowboy. The concert is set for Oct. 18 at the Las Vegas House of Blues.

Ticketing Info

* Scott Stapp is ready to mark another milestone off the list, as he will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 23 in Nashville.

Ticketing Info

* Here's a show you don't want to miss as Andrew McMahon will bring all his bands together for what's being dubbed as "Three Pianos." Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will all play the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on July 23.

Ticketing Info

* Militarie Gun hava announced a headlining Halloween show on Oct. 31 at Platypus in St. Louis. Public Opinion, Discern, Lowheaven, Family Medicine and Different Damage are also on the bill.

Ticketing Info