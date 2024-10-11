12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 4-10, 2024)

12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 4-10, 2024)

Rebecca Sapp / Ethan Miller / Mairo Cinquetti/Pacific Press/LightRocket, Getty Images

We've got 12 new rock and metal tours that have been announced over this past week!

Leading the way, we've got Disturbed who will be celebrating 25 years of their debut album The Sickness. The 2025 trek will also feature Three Days Grace, Sevendust, Daughtry and Nothing More on select dates.

Alt rock favorites Foster the People are also booking out some new dates, while on the more extreme side of metal, you've got a new co-headline run with Ensiferum and Korpiklaani.

There are also a number of specialty performances to look out for. Scott Stapp is playing the Grand Ole Opry, Militarie Gun has booked a Halloween show and Pure Noise has put together a 15th anniversary celebration featuring Knocked Loose.

Get a closer look at all of the newly announced tours, festivals and shows below.

Amigo the Devil

Steve Thrasher, Danny Wimmer Presents
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 10 - Dec. 8
Support Acts: TK & the Holy Know-Nothings, Suzanne Santo
Ticketing Info

Category 7

Metal Blade
loading...

Tour Dates: March 6 - 23
Support Acts: Exhorder, Dead By Wednesday, Hand Of The Tribe, Engineered Society Project
Ticketing Info

Disturbed

Travis Shinn
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 25 - May 17
Support Acts: Three Days Grce, Sevendust, Daughtry, Nothing More
Notes: The dates are in support of The Sickness' 25th anniversary.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The Best Cover Song by 50 of Rock's Biggest Bands

Ensiferum / Korpiklaani

Svetlana Goncharova / Nuclear Blast
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - March 30
Support Acts: Trollfest, NINI
Ticketing Info

Samantha Fish

Devious Planet
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 7 - Dec. 31
Support Acts: Cedric Burnside, Jon Spencer
Ticketing Info

Foster the People

Jimmy Fontaine
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 25 - March 6
Support Acts: Good Neighbours
Ticketing Info

The Funeral Portrait

Credit: Aaron Marsh
loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 12 - Nov. 15
Support Acts: The Hu
Ticketing Info

Jesus Piece

@RAS_visual
loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - 11
Support Acts: Apex Predator, Desmadre, Extinguish, Gag
Ticketing Info

Maruja

Maruja
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - March 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Obscene

photo by Scott Wilson
loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 6 - 14
Support Acts: Warp Chamber
Ticketing Info

Robbietheused

Ryan Mulrhead
loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 6
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

They Might Be Giants

Photo Credit: Sam Graff
loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Astrida Valigorsky, Getty Images
loading...

* Creed and Sevendust have announced their end of year concert plans. The two bands will play Choctaw Casino & Resorts in Durant, Oklahoma on Dec. 28, followed by a two night stand Dec. 30 and 31 at Las Vegas' Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Ticketing Info

* Wardruna have been named the headliners of the 2025 Fire in the Mountains festival, taking place July 25-27 at the Red Eagle Campground in the Blackfeet Nation of Montana.
Ticketing Info

* Municipal Waste have announced their 25th anniversary Waste Spring Kickback bash in Richmond, Va. On Friday, April 11, the band will play the Broadberry with Annihilation Time, The Spits, Bat,  Public Acid and a surprise guest. On Saturday, April 12 they band will play The National with Toxic Holocaust, Midnight, Excel and Enforced.
Ticketing Info

* Pure Noise have announced a 15th anniversary show that will feature headliners Knocked Loose with Counterparts, Spanish Love Songs and SeeYouSpaceCowboy. The concert is set for Oct. 18 at the Las Vegas House of Blues.
Ticketing Info

* Scott Stapp is ready to mark another milestone off the list, as he will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 23 in Nashville.
Ticketing Info

* Here's a show you don't want to miss as Andrew McMahon will bring all his bands together for what's being dubbed as "Three Pianos." Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will all play the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on July 23.
Ticketing Info

* Militarie Gun hava announced a headlining Halloween show on Oct. 31 at Platypus in St. Louis. Public Opinion, Discern, Lowheaven, Family Medicine and Different Damage are also on the bill.
Ticketing Info

2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

Here is your guide to the big rock and metal tours taking place in 2024.

Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

Filed Under: Amigo the Devil, Andrew McMahon, Category 7, Creed, Disturbed, Ensiferum, Fire in the Mountains Festival, Foster the People, Jesus Piece, Korpiklaani, Maruja, Militarie Gun, Municipal Waste, Obscene, Pure Noise, Robbietheused, Samantha Fish, Scott Stapp, The Funeral Portrait, They Might Be Giants
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock

More From Loudwire