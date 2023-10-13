Metal legends Judas Priest have just released "Panic Attack," the first single off their 2024 album Invincible Shield.

The opening moments of "Panic Attack" will be familiar to fans who heard the brief teaser clip earlier in the week. There's the warmth of Turbo to start and the molten metal quickly starts to flow as Priest defy age with a song that would comfortably fit on an album from 30 or 40 years ago. Rob Halford hits piercing highs, there's frenetic, dueling guitars... everything any Judas Priest fan could ask for.

Listen to "Panic Attack" further down the page.

Invincible Shield was announced at Judas Priest's appearance at last weekend's Power Trip festival, where they opened for AC/DC on the second of the event's three nights. It was the band's first and only performance of 2023 and a historic one at that, as the festival featured Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden on the first night, with Metallica and Tool performing on the closing night.

Invincible Shield, Priest's 19th studio album and first since 2018's impressive Firepower, is set for a March 8 release next year. Pre-order your copy here.

Judas Priest, "Panic Attack"