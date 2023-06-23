Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest, Elegant Weapons) Plays His Favorite Guitar Riffs

As the latest guest on Loudwire's Gear Factor video series, guitarist Richie Faulkner plays his favorite riffs, from what first inspired him as a child through ones written by and for Judas Priest, as well as riffs from Horns for a Halo, the debut album by his new band Elegant Weapons.

Faulkner started playing guitar from a very early age, enraptured by the dynamic playing of Jimi Hendrix, from the scratch noises on the opening of "Voodoo Chile" to the slides up and down the neck on "Purple Haze." With Hendrix, the riff was paramount, but it was technique that, when married with those immortal riffs, created those peerless magical sounds that still inspire today.

In the video below, you get to see Faulkner rip through some classic Hendrix bits while explaining how he loosely played along with songs by approximating certain chords and feel like a real rock star.

Moving on to his career as an actual rock star, the guitarist shares what he loves about Judas Priest's Defenders of the Faith standout "The Sentinel" and its mammoth intro.

As for one he wrote for the band, Faulkner plays parts of "Halls of Valhalla" and then dives into some killer riffs off Horns For a Halo.

Watch the full Gear Factor episode below.

Elegant Weapons' 'Horns for a Halo' is out now. Get your copy of the album on CD or vinyl.

