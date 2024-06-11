In support of their new album Invincible Shield, Judas Priest have just announced a second North American tour with Sabaton, set for fall of 2024.

The two metal forces combined earlier this year and will embark on another leg together, starting on Sept. 13 in Montreal. This trek will make 23 stops in all, concluding on Oct. 26 in Irving, Texas.

See all of the scheduled dates below.

Tickets will go on sale Friday (June 14) at 10AM local time and pre-sale launches tomorrow (Wednesday, June 12.) Further information can be found at Judas Priest's Invincible Shield website.

Judas Priest 2024 North American Tour Dates With Sabaton

Sept. 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Sept. 14 – Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino Resort

Sept. 17 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept. 19 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre

Sept. 21 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Sept. 22 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sept. 24 – Rochester, Minn. @ Mayo Civic Center Arena*

Sept. 25 – Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena

Sept. 27 – Rockford, Ill. @ BMO Center

Sept. 29 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life - Festival^

Oct. 01 – Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena

Oct. 03 – Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Oct. 05 – Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Mountain America Center

Oct. 06 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Oct. 0 9 – Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena

Oct. 10 – Portland, Ore. @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Oct. 12 – Sacramento, Calif. @ After Shock Festival^

Oct. 13 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Oct. 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Oct. 16 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Oct. 18 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 20 – Loveland, Colo. @ Blue Arena

Oct. 22 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Oct. 24 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Oct. 26 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

^festival date

