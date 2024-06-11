Judas Priest Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates With Sabaton
In support of their new album Invincible Shield, Judas Priest have just announced a second North American tour with Sabaton, set for fall of 2024.
The two metal forces combined earlier this year and will embark on another leg together, starting on Sept. 13 in Montreal. This trek will make 23 stops in all, concluding on Oct. 26 in Irving, Texas.
See all of the scheduled dates below.
Tickets will go on sale Friday (June 14) at 10AM local time and pre-sale launches tomorrow (Wednesday, June 12.) Further information can be found at Judas Priest's Invincible Shield website.
Judas Priest 2024 North American Tour Dates With Sabaton
Sept. 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Sept. 14 – Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino Resort
Sept. 17 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sept. 19 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre
Sept. 21 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Sept. 22 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sept. 24 – Rochester, Minn. @ Mayo Civic Center Arena*
Sept. 25 – Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena
Sept. 27 – Rockford, Ill. @ BMO Center
Sept. 29 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life - Festival^
Oct. 01 – Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena
Oct. 03 – Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Oct. 05 – Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Mountain America Center
Oct. 06 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Oct. 0 9 – Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena
Oct. 10 – Portland, Ore. @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
Oct. 12 – Sacramento, Calif. @ After Shock Festival^
Oct. 13 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
Oct. 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
Oct. 16 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
Oct. 18 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 20 – Loveland, Colo. @ Blue Arena
Oct. 22 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Oct. 24 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Oct. 26 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
^festival date
