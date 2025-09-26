We now have two of metal's most iconic singers together on one song as Judas Priest have just issued a new version of their Black Sabbath cover "War Pigs" that features the late great Ozzy Osbourne adding vocals.

It doesn't get much bigger than this for metal fans. "The Metal God" and "The Prince of Darkness" are trading off vocals on one of Ozzy Osbourne's biggest and most beloved Black Sabbath songs, "War Pigs."

How Did the Judas Priest-Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Come About?

Back in July Judas Priest had a scheduling conflict that left them unable to attend and perform at Ozzy and Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning concert farewell. But having such close ties to Ozzy and understanding what this moment meant in metal history, the band found a way to still be involved by recording and releasing a cover of "War Pigs" to coincide with the celebration.

The song and video were released and shared through Black Sabbath's socials and the nod of respect was widely hailed by fans who generated plenty of views for the corresponding video. But the love fest for Ozzy didn't end there.

As Rob Halford recently teased about the collaboration with Full Metal Jackie, Sharon Osbourne was so impressed by what the band did in covering the song, she asked if there was a way to get Ozzy included on the track.

"She approached me with this idea, she said, 'I love your version of 'War Pigs.' Is there a way we can get Ozzy?' I was [like], 'You're asking me? This is gonna happen,'" shared Halford.

"It's the first ever time in my entire life that I've been able to do a duet with Ozzy and I'm so eternally grateful and blessed that I was able to do that," the singer added, calling the final version of their collaboration "just colossal."

"When you hear Priest's 'War Pigs' with Ozzy singing on that track, it's just going to a really special place," Halford told Full Metal Jackie.

The official "War Pigs" cover version featuring both Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne can be heard below.

Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne, "War Pigs"

Who Will Benefit From Judas Priest and Ozzy's "War Pigs"?

Judas Priest have revealed that all profits from Sony Music Entertainment U.K. and Epic Records in the U.K. from audio streams, downloads and physical sales of this specific version of "War Pigs" will be donated to the Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation and Cure Parkinson's.

Tipton, the Judas Priest guitarist, revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis in February 2018. He launched his Parkinson's Foundation four months later in June 2018. According to Tipton's personal website, the Foundation has raised over $150,000.

Since his diagnosis, Tipton has stepped away from touring for the most part, only making the occasional appearance at Judas Priest shows. He has however remained part of the creative process for Judas Priest on each of their releases since his diagnosis.

Judas Priest in 2025 and Beyond

Judas Priest just keep rolling along! The band has one of the more exiting tours of the fall as they co-headline dates with fellow legend Alice Cooper with support from the hard-hitting Corrosion of Conformity. The North American tour leg runs through Oct. 26 in Houston, Texas. All Judas Priest tour dates and ticketing info can be found through their website.

In addition, Judas Priest have been working with co-directors Tom Morello and Sam Nunn on a new documentary that will give fans a closer glimpse at what the band's life and legacy are all about.

Halford recently told Full Metal Jackie, "It's just a beautiful in-depth look at the life story of Judas Priest done in a little bit of a different way 'cause it's kind of a roundtable of other musicians talking about this band, what we've meant to them and their bands and their lives. To go from those discussions at the table into footage that you've not seen before, hearing things that you've not heard before. So it's a little bit different in that documentary sense."

Stay tuned for a release date.