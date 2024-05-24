Check out our video compilation of rockers playing Dimebag Darrell's greatest riffs.

The late Pantera and Damageplan guitarist had a one-of-a-kind guitar tone and style, which made his riffs instantly recognizable.

"I've been around great guitar players my entire fucking life — motherfuckers that could play the greatest of great of great... And there's different types of guitar players. Okay, there's Yngwie Malmsteens out there. Great, good for him. Does he have the soul Dimebag had?" Pantera's Philip Anselmo once said during an interview with Loudwire.

"I prefer a motherfucker with soul, heart and goddamned muscle and passion. [Dimebag] had it all."

Over the years, we've had countless guitar players participate in our Gear Factor series, where they played the riffs that inspired them. Of course, plenty of them cited Darrell and Pantera as huge influences on their own sound and style.

You'll see clips of Bullet for My Valentine's Michael Paget, John 5 (on an acoustic Hello Kitty guitar), Sleeping With Sirens' Jack Fowler, Bad Wolves' Doc Coyle and some other rockers play the best Dime riffs of all time.

Check out the video below.

Rockers Play Dimebag Darrell's Greatest Riffs