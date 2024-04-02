Everything eventually becomes "vintage," and that includes those wide-legged JNCO jeans you tossed in the garbage in the early 2000s, which are selling for quite a lot of money.

JNCO jeans, jorts and even shirts are going for big bucks on resale sites as the brand is seeing a resurgence in popularity. You can even get new pairs of jeans straight from JNCO.com for as much as $280.

JNCO (Judge None Choose One) started as a much smaller brand in Los Angeles in 1985. The jeans, known for their wide leg sizes and flashy embroidered images, were later introduced in 1993.

As Mental Floss tells it, JNCO became ingrained in pop culture once the jeans landed in mall stalwarts such as PacSun and Hot Topic later in the decade.

There was a crossover appeal to JNCO jeans as the style infiltrated skate, metal and even rave scenes around that time.

Their comfortability wasn't enough to keep the pants in-style. Eventually, people got tired of the bottoms of their jeans getting damp on rainy days and the denim becoming frayed and furled.

Thankfully, there are several people who held onto their JNCO brand apparel and are now looking to resell it to those yearning for the feeling of their teen years.

We recently tracked down the most expensive vintage JNCO items for sale on eBay. You might want to ask your parents if you can borrow their credit card for some of these.

