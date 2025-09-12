The woman who filmed a man masturbating at a recent Korn concert and subsequently being punched and ejected from the venue visited The Beardo and Weirdo Podcast with comedian Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael to share more of her perspective from the wild interaction.

Nicole Kessler explained how last month's ordeal at East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium quickly got out of hand. You can watch the interview below.

“The people behind me were screaming and throwing things and the people beside me stood up and I saw the girl throw a drink on some guy,” Kessler recalled. “I’m like, ‘Okay, what's going on here?’ And the people next to him are kind of moving away, and I guess he was collecting himself. He had stopped, and they said that he was jerking off. I'm like, ‘No, there's no way.’”

Unfortunately there was, in fact, a way.

"I Was Actually in the Process of Juggling a Hot Dog Myself"

“I was actually in the process of juggling a hot dog myself,” Kessler quipped. “I was bringing snacks back to my cousin and I was trying to hold the tray and move around and get situated and that's when everything just kind of started happening.”

Kessler said there’s another crowd video “from behind me where you see me holding a tray up, trying to, um, juggle my wiener.”

She said she took a couple of short videos, including one 15-second clip in which “I actually took my phone and kind of leaned over, just a little bit, because I want to make sure it wasn't tripping. It was actually happening. It was on full display, unfortunately.”

"Come Down Here and Hit Him!"

Once Kessler realized that the man was indeed pleasuring himself, she tried to get security’s attention. As that happened, another audience member started “yelling at me and he's like, ‘Hit him! Freaking hit him! And he called me the P-word. So I'm screaming back at him, like, ‘You f-in’ hit him! Come down here and hit him!’”

The other audience member obliged, “and he comes from, I think two or three rows behind me, just jumping over chairs and just wallops the crap out of this guy.”

"If You're Bored at a Korn Concert, Just Beat It"

Kessler’s video has since gone viral and landed on the radars of Korn and their show mates System of a Down, far eclipsing her expectations for its reach.

“It has blown up way more than I ever thought it would,” she said. “I had really just hoped to gross out some of my family members.”

If there’s a silver lining from this sordid saga, it’s been the slew of memes related to the incident. Kessler has a favorite: “There was one that I saw that said, ‘If you're bored at a Korn concert, just beat it,’ and it was a guy’s face superimposed over Michael Jackson."

Hear Nicole Kessler's Korn Masturbation Recollections on 'The Beardo and Weirdo Podcast'