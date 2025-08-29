A man at a recent Korn concert was punched by a fan and ejected by security for apparent public masturbation.

The incident took place on Aug. 27 at the first of two nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. where System of a Down and Korn performed.

The incident was captured on video by another concertgoer who was sitting several rows behind the perpetrator, who was visibly stimulating himself in his seat. Based on the songs in the background ("Blind, "Twist," "Here to Stay"), this took place during the very beginning of Korn's set.

The clip then shows another fan climb over several rows of seats and strike the offender in the back of the head. For whatever reason, the man appeared visibly perplexed as to why he was hit in the head as if he wasn't exposing himself to everyone else sitting in the section.

Several members of MetLife Stadium's security team and a few police officers then approached the man and attempted to pull him out of his seat as he held onto the wall in front of him in resistance. They were eventually able to remove him from the seat and escort him out of the venue.

See the full clip below (it does not feature any nudity).

What Happened to the Fan That Punched the Man?

The concertgoer who filmed the incident also uploaded an edited version of the video to TikTok and it censored the punch. However, the TikTok clip shows a little bit more of the man being detained by the security and police officers.

According to the comments, the fan who struck the man in the head was arrested. An individual commented on the video, "We bought bro who helped get him to stop merch after his arrest." The alleged fan commented back, "Thanks for the shirt!"

A few other commenters expressed disappointment that the fan was arrested for trying to protect the other people in their section from witnessing such a disturbing act of indecency in public.

The uploader of both videos confirmed that this all took place in Section 240. See the TikTok version of the incident below.

What Are New Jersey's Laws Around Public Indecency?

According to Rosenblum Law, New Jersey state law considers masturbating in public as indecent exposure or lewdness and says "it is unlawful for a person to commit any flagrantly lewd and offensive act that one knows or reasonably expects is likely to be observed by other non-consenting individuals who would be affronted and alarmed."

Violating this law can result in a disorderly persons offense and if the act is seen by someone under the age of 13 or by someone "suffering from a mental disability or deficiency that prevents him from understanding the nature of your conduct," it may be considered a fourth-degree crime.

In either case, it will show up permanently on the individual's record.

