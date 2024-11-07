Here are the five grossest metal album covers ever, chosen by Molder vocalist/guitarist Aaren Pantke.

There's a lot of disgusting album covers out there and Pantke fronts one of the grossest new death metal band of the 2020s, so tabbing him for this list made perfect sense.

We'll get to those gross album covers in a moment, but first..

What You Need to Know About Molder

From: Shorewood, Illinois

First Album: Vanished Cadavers (2020)

New Album: Catastrophic Reconfiguration

Molder, 'Catastrophic Reconfiguration' album cover

Molder play an old school brand of death metal that's twisted and deranged, in the vein of Autopsy, Obituary, early Asphyx. It's all about the ooze with Molder, doubling down on campy, gory horror themes with Catastrophic Reconfiguration, the followup to the remarkably rotten 2022 LP Engrossed in Decay.

With song titles such as "Pulped," "Bursted Innards," "Nothing Left to Ooze" and "Frothing," Molder paint a clear picture for even those with the most muted sense of imagination.

Pantke's bug-eyed vocal performance is feral and paranoid, adding another layer of urgency to the fast-paced twists and turns of Molder's riffing frenzy.

Of "Frothing," Pantke asserts, "Arguably my favorite song on the record. If someone were to ask what we're all about? This is the one I'd show them. It's got everything; thrash, death, crust, doom etc. It even has Scott Carroll of Cianide doing guests vocals during the 'meltdown.' It's one of our most rabid tracks, period. For fans of losing your damn mind.”

Check out out the song directly below and keep scrolling to see Pantke's picks for the grossest metal album covers ever!

Molder, "Frothing"

Get your copy of Molder's 'Catastrophic Reconfiguration' (out Nov. 8) at the Prosthetic webstore.

The Five Grossest Metal Album Covers, Chosen By Molder's Aaren Pantke (NSFW) Aaren Pantke, vocalist and guitarist in Illinois death metal band Molder, picks the grossest metal album covers! Gallery Credit: Aaren Pantke, Molder

