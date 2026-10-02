Slash has announced a new album titled Flying Blind with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators and shared the title track. They've also announced a batch of 2027 world tour dates to coincide with the news.

Flying Blind is Slash's fifth album with Kennedy and the Conspirators and successor to 2022's 4 will be out Feb. 26, 2027 on Gibson Records. The guitarist's blues covers record Orgy of the Damned, meanwhile, was a collaboration with a myriad of other artists and released in 2024.

“It’s a really fun, kind of spontaneous rock ’n’ roll record,” Slash said of the newest album in a press release. “It’s very straightforward and down-to-earth and raw.”

“He’s an incredible riff writer,” Kennedy praised of Slash. “He also comes up with simple chord progressions that are very compelling for melodies. It works and it’s timeless.”

To celebrate the new release, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators will embark on a world tour throughout 2027, starting in Latin America in early April. The North American leg of the trek kicks off April 23 in Reno, Nev. and then they'll play shows and festivals around Europe through June and July.

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses 2026 Tour Merch - See Every Shirt + Poster Design (So Far)

Tickets go on sale Oct. 9 and can be purchased through Slash's website.

Listen to "Flying Blind," see the album artwork, track listing and world tour dates below.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, 'Flying Blind'

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, 'Flying Blind' Album Artwork + Track Listing

Gibson Records new slash album art flying blind

1. “Avarice and Greed”

2. “Good Time Girl”

3. “Thrill Seeker”

4. “One of Your Kind”

5. “Flying Blind”

6. “Looking for a Miracle”

7. “Sweet Kill”

8. “Here in Babylon”

9. “Living the Dream”

10. “(Don’t) Thread the Needle”

11. “Rev My Heart”

12. “Stem the Flow”

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators 2027 World Tour Dates

April 2 - Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican

April 4 - Mendoza, Argentina @ Arena Maipú

April 6 - Cordoba, Argentina @ Plaza de la Música

April 7 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena

April 10 - Florianópolis, Brazil @ Arena Opus

April 11 - Curitiba, Brazil @ Live Curitiba

April 13 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Fundição Progresso

April 14 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Espaço Unimed

April 23 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

April 24 - Rohnert Park, Calif. @ Graton Resort & Casino

April 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

April 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

April 29 - Del Mar, Calif. @ The Sound

May 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Route 66 Casino

May 2 - Denver, Colo @ Fillmore Auditorium

May 4 - Kansas City, Mo. @The Midland Theatre

May 5 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom

May 7 - Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor

May 8 - Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

May 10 - Boston, Mass. @ Citizens House of Blues

May 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

May 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

May 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

May 21 - Norman, Okla. @ Riverwind Casino

May 22 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

June 7 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith

June 9 - Warsaw, Poland @ Letnia Scena Progresji

June - 10 Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

June - 12 Milan, Italy @ Carroponte

June - 13 Rome, Italy @ Rock In Roma

June - 17 Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival

June - 23 Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund

June - 28 Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

June - 30 Cardiff, U.K. @ Cardiff Castle

July 1 - Scarborough, U.K. @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre

July 3 - Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College

July 4 - Belfast, U.K. @ Custom House Square

July 6 - Halifax, U.K. @ Piece Hall

July 7 - London, U.K. @ Eventim Apollo

July 9 - Weert, Netherlands @ Bospop

July 11 - Vizovice, Czech Republic @ Masters of Rock

July 12 - Zagreb, Croatia @ SRC Salata

July 14 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park

July 16 - Belgrade, Serbia @ Luka Beograd

July 18 - Athens, Greece @ Lycabettus Theatre

July 22 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Bonus Parkorman

July 25 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ Hills Of Rock

July 26 - Ghimbav, Romania @ Rockstadt Extreme Festival

Slash / Gibson Records slash 2027 tour dates

See where Slash falls in our list of the greatest hard rock and metal guitarists of all time below.