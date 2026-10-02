Slash Announces New Album ‘Flying Blind’ With Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Shares 2027 Tour Dates
Slash has announced a new album titled Flying Blind with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators and shared the title track. They've also announced a batch of 2027 world tour dates to coincide with the news.
Flying Blind is Slash's fifth album with Kennedy and the Conspirators and successor to 2022's 4 will be out Feb. 26, 2027 on Gibson Records. The guitarist's blues covers record Orgy of the Damned, meanwhile, was a collaboration with a myriad of other artists and released in 2024.
“It’s a really fun, kind of spontaneous rock ’n’ roll record,” Slash said of the newest album in a press release. “It’s very straightforward and down-to-earth and raw.”
“He’s an incredible riff writer,” Kennedy praised of Slash. “He also comes up with simple chord progressions that are very compelling for melodies. It works and it’s timeless.”
To celebrate the new release, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators will embark on a world tour throughout 2027, starting in Latin America in early April. The North American leg of the trek kicks off April 23 in Reno, Nev. and then they'll play shows and festivals around Europe through June and July.
READ MORE: Guns N' Roses 2026 Tour Merch - See Every Shirt + Poster Design (So Far)
Tickets go on sale Oct. 9 and can be purchased through Slash's website.
Listen to "Flying Blind," see the album artwork, track listing and world tour dates below.
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, 'Flying Blind'
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, 'Flying Blind' Album Artwork + Track Listing
1. “Avarice and Greed”
2. “Good Time Girl”
3. “Thrill Seeker”
4. “One of Your Kind”
5. “Flying Blind”
6. “Looking for a Miracle”
7. “Sweet Kill”
8. “Here in Babylon”
9. “Living the Dream”
10. “(Don’t) Thread the Needle”
11. “Rev My Heart”
12. “Stem the Flow”
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators 2027 World Tour Dates
April 2 - Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican
April 4 - Mendoza, Argentina @ Arena Maipú
April 6 - Cordoba, Argentina @ Plaza de la Música
April 7 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena
April 10 - Florianópolis, Brazil @ Arena Opus
April 11 - Curitiba, Brazil @ Live Curitiba
April 13 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Fundição Progresso
April 14 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Espaço Unimed
April 23 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
April 24 - Rohnert Park, Calif. @ Graton Resort & Casino
April 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
April 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
April 29 - Del Mar, Calif. @ The Sound
May 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Route 66 Casino
May 2 - Denver, Colo @ Fillmore Auditorium
May 4 - Kansas City, Mo. @The Midland Theatre
May 5 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom
May 7 - Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor
May 8 - Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
May 10 - Boston, Mass. @ Citizens House of Blues
May 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre
May 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
May 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
May 21 - Norman, Okla. @ Riverwind Casino
May 22 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
June 7 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith
June 9 - Warsaw, Poland @ Letnia Scena Progresji
June - 10 Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival
June - 12 Milan, Italy @ Carroponte
June - 13 Rome, Italy @ Rock In Roma
June - 17 Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival
June - 23 Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund
June - 28 Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
June - 30 Cardiff, U.K. @ Cardiff Castle
July 1 - Scarborough, U.K. @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre
July 3 - Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College
July 4 - Belfast, U.K. @ Custom House Square
July 6 - Halifax, U.K. @ Piece Hall
July 7 - London, U.K. @ Eventim Apollo
July 9 - Weert, Netherlands @ Bospop
July 11 - Vizovice, Czech Republic @ Masters of Rock
July 12 - Zagreb, Croatia @ SRC Salata
July 14 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park
July 16 - Belgrade, Serbia @ Luka Beograd
July 18 - Athens, Greece @ Lycabettus Theatre
July 22 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Bonus Parkorman
July 25 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ Hills Of Rock
July 26 - Ghimbav, Romania @ Rockstadt Extreme Festival
See where Slash falls in our list of the greatest hard rock and metal guitarists of all time below.
Top 75 Hard Rock + Metal Guitarists of All Time
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff