VOTE: Better Drummer – Chad Smith vs. Matt Cameron

Who's ready for a good old fashioned drum off? That's what we're doing this week in Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show, asking you to pick between two of the most respected Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummers going. Both started in the '80s, had their greatest successes in the '90s and have continued to remain relevant through modern day. It's Chad Smith vs. Matt Cameron.

In one corner, we've got Chad Smith who is best known for keeping the beat in the funk-rock outfit Red Hot Chili Peppers. but his credits also include albums with Chickenfoot, Glenn Hughes, Joe Satriani and in recent years drumming on the last two Ozzy Osbourne albums. Songs such as "Give It Away," "Can't Stop" and "My Lovely Man" benefitted from his aggressive drive, while his steady time-keeping aided the more stripped-back "Under the Bridge," "Scar Tissue" and "By the Way."

In the other corner, we've got the grunge drum hero Matt Cameron, who kept the beat going for two Rock Hall bands in Soundgarden and Pearl Jam. His resume also includes drumming for Temple of the Dog and Wellwater Conspiracy. Whether it be Soundgarden's "Spoonman," "Jesus Christ Pose" or "Black Hole Sun" or Pearl Jam's "Dance of the Clairvoyants," "The Fixer" or his live work on "Even Flow," Cameron can hold it down with the best of them.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both drummers on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked drummer will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

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Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

Below see the 66 best rock and metal drummers as chosen by Loudwire.