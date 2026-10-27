Neil Young Files $10M Lawsuit Against Donald Trump Campaign

Neil Young is once again taking issue with the Donald Trump fundraising committee that used his song "Rockin' in the Free World" at a recent rally and he's looking to make sure the usage is anything but "free." Young has filed a $10 million lawsuit related to the usage of the hit at an Ohio-based midterm campaign event that took place on Oct. 12.

Rolling Stone obtained the five-page document in which Young accused the committee of using the song despite being aware that a license would be needed and that he, who has squared off against Trump in the past for using the song, would not be granting the required license.

This legal action comes after Young previously dismissed another lawsuit that resulted in a settlement in 2020. It's alleged that one of the conditions of the settlement was that the current president had agreed never again to use Young's music without permission, per the Rolling Stone report.

What Else Was Said in the New Lawsuit?

According to Rolling Stone, Young and his lawyers Robert Besser and Scott Simmons stated in their new complaint, “‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ is a blistering anthem that contrasts the hollow promises of American political rhetoric with the harsh realities faced by the poor, homeless, and forgotten. The lyrics paint vivid street-level portraits of a mother discarding her baby, addicts lost in despair, garbage piling in the shadows of prosperity, while the repeated chorus delivers a savage irony, celebrating freedom that clearly isn’t shared by all.”

They later added that the song is "the opposite of everything that Donald J. Trump stands for."

READ MORE: 5 Rock Songs People Mistakenly Think Are Patriotic

"Rockin' in the Free World" first appeared on Young's 1989 album, Freedom. At the time the song was penned, Young threw in nods to President Bush's "thousand points of light" inaugural address and the ongoing conflict with the Ayatollah Khomeini. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock Chart upon its release.

If the suit proceeds further, the case will come to fruition in the state of Virginia. Though Trump himself was not named in this new complaint, the fundraising committee who moved forward with the usage is. As they are based out of the state of Virginia, that is where the legal action is taking place.

What Happened With Neil Young's Prior Complaints Against Trump's Campaign?

The first infraction by the Trump campaign came back in 2025 when Trump announced his intent to run for president by using "Rockin' in the Free World" at a Trump Tower-based rally. At the time, Young immediately rebuked the usage, with his reps issuing a statement that read (per NPR), “Donald Trump was not authorized to use ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ in his presidential candidacy announcement. Neil Young, a Canadian citizen, is a supporter of Bernie Sanders for President of the United States of America.”

But the terse response didn't stop the Trump campaign from once again using the song in 2018. That time, the musician posted to his website an open statement that read, “I asked him then, in a widely shared, public letter to cease and desist. However, he chose not to listen to my request, just as he chooses not to listen to the many American voices who ask him to stop his constant lies, to stop his petty, nasty name-calling and bullying, to stop pushing his dangerous, vilifying and hateful rhetoric.”

After yet another usage in 2020, Young decided to take legal action and posted a drawn up legal document on his website for public viewing. Young called out Trump over the usage of two songs — "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk" — with the suit noting that both had been used at the President's June 2020 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"The campaign does not now have, and did not at the time of the Tulsa rally, have a license or Plaintiff's permission to play the two songs at any public political event," stated the document, which also said, "Plaintiff has continuously and publicly objected to the use by the campaign of the songs. The first objection was in connection with Trump's playing 'Rockin' in the Free World' at his June 16, 2015 announcement that he was running for president."

It was this action that led to the aforementioned settlement in which Trump had allegedly agreed not to use Young's music without permission and Young voluntarily dismissed the case "with prejudice." (per The Guardian}

What Other Artists Have Taken Legal Action Against Trump Over Their Music Usage?

While Young is back in the spotlight thanks to this new lawsuit, he's not the only musician to have butted heads with the Trump campaign over music usage. The estate of late R&B great Isaac Hayes sued in 2024 over the unauthorized use of "Hold On, I'm Coming" being played at multiple rallies. The suit was eventually settled.

Eddy Grant filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in 2020 over the usage of "Electric Avenue" in a Trump campaign video. Meanwhile, Jack and Meg White took legal action in 2024 citing multiple counts of copyright infringement concerning the usage of The White Stripes' 'Seven Nation Army" soundtracking a social media video in which Trump boarded a plane. Two months later, after the Trump campaign for the presidency ended, they dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice.

In addition, acts ranging from Foo Fighters to Aerosmith to Ozzy Osbourne and Tom Petty, have issued cease-and-desist letters over Trump campaign usage of their songs over the years.

Below, take a look at some of the artists who have told politicians to stop playing their music in recent years.

20 Artists Who Told Politicians to Stop Using Their Music Politicians are consistently using songs by bands without their permission, and these artists had enough of it.