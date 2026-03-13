After sharing cryptic teasers on social media over the last few days, The Pretty Reckless have revealed a set of 2026 North American headlining tour dates, shared the details for their upcoming new album Dear God and dropped a new song.

The Pretty Reckless have been touring with AC/DC for nearly two years but haven't embarked on a proper headlining tour since they went out with Halestorm in 2023. While they still have a bunch of shows with AC/DC left in 2026, they've added some headlining dates to the mix.

In addition to revealing the tour dates, they've officially announced their upcoming fifth studio album Dear God, which will be out June 26 and can be pre-ordered now at this location.

READ MORE: The Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2026

Check out the album artwork, track list and new song "When I Wake Up" below.

See all of their dates, including headlining shows and with AC/DC below. The AC/DC dates are marked with an asterisk. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 20) and can be purchased through The Pretty Reckless' website.

The Pretty Reckless 2026 North American Tour Dates

July 10 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz Raleigh

July 11 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium*

July 15 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium*

July 17 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

July 18 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest

July 19 - Madison, Wis. @ Camp Randall Stadium*

July 21 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Midland

July 23 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

July 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome*

July 25 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

July 28 - Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium*

July 31 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Wiltern

Aug. 1 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium*

Aug. 5 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Levi’s Stadium*

Aug. 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

Aug. 9 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium*

Aug. 11 - Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace

Aug. 13 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place Stadium*

Aug. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Moore

Aug. 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes Benz Stadium*

Aug. 28 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewery

Aug. 29 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

Aug. 31 - Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium*

Sept. 3 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Ryman

Sept. 4 - Notre Dame, Ind. @ Notre Dame Stadium*

Sept. 6 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

Sept. 8 - St. Louis, Mo @ The Dome at America’s Center*

Sept. 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

Sept. 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Sept. 12 - Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean Drapeau*

Sept. 13 - Ottawa, Ontario @ History

Sept. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium*

Sept. 18 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 19 - Detroit, Mich. @ THe Fillmore

Sept. 20 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium*

Sept. 22 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 24 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Sept. 25 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium*

Sept. 26 - Silver Springs, Md. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 29 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field*

* = with AC/DC

The Pretty Reckless, 'Dear God' Album Art + Track Listing

the pretty reckless dear god album art Fearless Records loading...

1. "Life Evermore Pt. 2"

2. "For I Am Death"

3. "When I Wake Up"

4. "Love Me"

5. "Dragonfire"

6. "Dear God"

7. "Life Evermore Pt. 3"

8. "About You"

9. "Spell on You"

10. "Rollercoaster of Life"

11. "Eye of the Storm"

12. "Devil in Disguise (Michelle's Song)"

13. "Dark Days"

14. "Life Evermore Pt. 1"

The Pretty Reckless, 'When I Wake Up'

See which of The Pretty Reckless' songs landed in our list of the best rock song of each year since 1970 below.