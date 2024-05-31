The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen Has Unusual Experience While Opening for AC/DC

The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen had an unusual experience while the band was opening for AC/DC in Spain earlier this week.

While the band was playing the Death By Rock and Roll song "Witches Burn," the vocalist apparently noticed members of the audience pointing at something onstage, but she didn't understand what they were trying to say.

Eventually, she turned and looked down and, much to her surprise, noticed a bat stuck to her leg.

"There is a fucking flying bat on my leg right now. Can someone help me, please?" she said into the microphone, as seen in fan-filmed footage. "I must really be a witch!"

Members of the band's crew were able to successfully remove the bat from Momsen's leg without harming it, but the singer wasn't quite out of the clear. She shared video clips of herself getting rabies shots in a hospital, and added photos of the bloody bite marks the animal left on her.

According to the Center for Disease Control, a bat that is active during the day or exhibiting unusual behavior could have rabies. They recommend any individual who comes in contact with a bat to seek medical help right away.

"So... ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT... in Seville Wednesday during 'Witches Burn' of all songs... a BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg... in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing," she wrote in the caption of the social media post.

"He was cute, but yes he bit me... so rabies shots for the next two weeks. Thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning."

Someone call Ozzy. See the clip below.