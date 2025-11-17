Disturbed’s David Draiman Just Got Married!

Congrats are in order for Disturbed frontman David Draiman and his new bride, Sarah, who got married over the weekend in an beautiful outdoor ceremony.

The singer teased the big event on Sunday (Nov. 16), posting a shot from a group dinner with Sarah with the caption, "Marrying this goddess today." The Instagram post yielded a number of congratulatory messages from other members of the music community including Rob Caggiano, Nita Strauss, Chris Daughtry, Jason Hook, Jonny Hawkins, Godsmack and Adam Gontier among others.

On Monday (Nov. 17), the singer shared another post with photos from the wedding.

In addition to David's post, his new bride Sarah also shared several photos and videos on her Instagram stories from the happy day.

Much like the singer, she posted on her Instagram account a pair of pre-wedding photos captioned, "Perfect way to start the weekend with you." The new Mrs. Draiman also officially changed her last name on her Instagram account to Sarah Draiman. See some of the Instagram Stories posts from Sarah below.

david draiman and sarah uli get married in 2025 Instagram Stories: @sarah_draiman / Instagram: @itheewedfilms loading...

david draiman and sarah uli getting married in november 2025 Instagram Stories: @sarah_draiman / Instagram: @itheewedfilms loading...

david draiman and sarah uli after getting married Instagram Stories: @sarah_draiman / Instagram: @itheewedfilms loading...

David and Sarah Draiman's Romantic History

As most Disturbed fans probably know, Draiman and his new bride found each other after Draiman divorced model/actress Lena Yada in 2023 (roughly 11 years after they got married).

Their son – Samuel Bear Isamu Draiman – was born in 2013, and following their divorce, Draiman began using Tinder to “meet the right woman,” commenting via X: “I’ll tell you, it’s been weird so far. Lots of scammers. Trying to figure out how to navigate this new terrain.”

Around the same time, he openly spoke about how the divorce – in addition to saying goodbye to his dog and “best friend” of 14 years – resulted in him struggling to find support for his mental health.

Draiman eventually found happiness again, announcing his relationship with Sarah Uli back in January of 2024. In addition to being a model – and per TheOrg – Uli has extensive experience in marketing leadership and sales roles, with “a degree in Business with a focus on Marketing from Bryan College.”

READ MORE: David Draiman Proposes to Girlfriend at Sacramento Show

The couple took their relationship to the next level earlier this year when Draiman proposed to Uli onstage during a May 9 performance at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

In between the band's cover of "The Sound of Silence" and "The Light," Draiman called Uli to the stage. "She’s looking at me and she’s wondering, 'What the fuck is he doing?," Draiman told the crowd.

"Sarah, my love. You have made my life so much better. You are the light in the darkness for me. I love you more than anything I have ever loved in this world, and it would be the absolute pinnacle of my life and my existence," he shared before dropping to a knee and asking, "Sarah Uli, will you marry me?"

Loudwire sends along our congratulations to the happy couple on the momentous occasion.

Disturbed's Current Plans

Having spent much of the year on tour, Disturbed are now taking a much deserved break from the road.

Shortly after the final date of their European trek concluded in late October, Draiman noted through social media, "Headed home!!! Thanks so much to EVERYONE that made #TheSickness25 a tour to truly remember! Crew, Management, Agent, Promoters, and ESPECIALLY my brothers in @Disturbed. Not sure when we will be headed back out. We all need a nice long break. Hope to see you when we do.”

The band issued the single "I Will Not Break" earlier this year, but at present it appears to be a stand-alone track as opposed to tied to a forthcoming album.