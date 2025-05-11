Disturbed’s David Draiman Proposes to Girlfriend Onstage During Sacramento Show

Congrats are in order for Disturbed frontman David Draiman and model Sarah Uli, who got engaged on stage following Draiman’s heartfelt proposal during the band’s show in Sacramento, California this past Friday night.

Details of the Proposal

The iconic heavy metal group have spent the majority of 2025 touring in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their debut LP, 2000’s The Sickness. Last Friday (May 9), they were playing the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, and while attendees were surely having a great time hearing The Sickness performed in its entirety, the highlight of the night for many was when Draiman proposed to Uli.

Per Setlist.fm, it happened between Disturbed’s famous cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” and the penultimate track of the evening, “The Light” (from 2015’s Immortalized).

In a clip posted to Draiman’s official social media accounts (with the caption of “We’re engaged!!!”), he prefaces the moment by asking the crowd if they’re having a good time. After they respond, he announces: “At this time, I would like to call miss Sarah Uli to the stage, please.”

Once she comes up, Draiman smiles and says, “Everybody, say hello to my lovely lady, Sarah.”

He continues:

She’s looking at me and she’s wondering, “What the fuck is he doing?” Sarah, my love. You have made my life so much better. You are the light in the darkness for me. I love you more than anything I have ever loved in this world, and it would be the absolute pinnacle of my life and my existence [Draiman gets on one knee and takes out ring] – Sarah Uli, will you marry me?

Naturally, the audience responds with deafening cheers as Sarah wipes a tear from her eye and nods. Draiman then stands up and puts a ring on her finger, after which they embrace before Draiman confirms that she said “yes.”

Similarly, Uli shared several photos of the proposal to her social media accounts, captioning: “The happiest moment ever with the love of my life. We are engaged!!!!”

You can see the aforementioned clip and images – alongside others – below.

Just as the crowd went wild during the proposal, Draiman and Uli’s social media posts have received thousands of enthusiastic and endearing replies from fans who’re overjoyed at the news.

Of course, everyone here at Loudwire shares our congratulations and well wishes, too!

Draiman + Uli’s Relationship

As most Disturbed fans probably know, Draiman and Uli found each other after Draiman divorced model/actress Lena Yada in 2023 (roughly 11 years after they got married).

Their son – Samuel Bear Isamu Draiman – was born in 2013, and following their divorce, Draiman began using Tinder to “meet the right woman,” commenting via X: “I’ll tell you, it’s been weird so far. Lots of scammers. Trying to figure out how to navigate this new terrain.”

Around the same time, he openly spoke about how the divorce – in addition to saying goodbye to his dog and “best friend” of 14 years – resulted in him struggling to find support for his mental health.

That’s why it was so nice to see Draiman announce his relationship with Uli back in January of 2024. In addition to being a model – and per TheOrg – Uli has extensive experience in marketing leadership and sales roles, with “a degree in Business with a focus on Marketing from Bryan College.”

Other Disturbed + Draiman News

Outside of getting engaged, Draiman recently responded to a lyric change Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong made during Green Day’s performance at this year’s Coachella. Specifically, they performed on April 12, and during their rendition of “Jesus of Suburbia” from 2004’s American Idiot, Armstrong changed a lyric from “Running away from pain when you’ve been victimized” to “Running away from pain like the kids from Palestine.”

Two days later, Draiman posted to social media: “Open offer to #BillyJoeArmstrong from @GreenDay. You know I respect you brother. I’d love to have the opportunity for you to hear the Israeli/Jewish side of this horrific war. I’m available to discuss whenever you are. No judgement, nothing preconceived. Let me know.”

Neither Armstrong nor anyone else in Green Day responded to him.

Similarly, Draiman thanked Sharon Osbourne after she condemned Irish hip-hop act Kneecap for rallying against Israel during Coachella. In particular, Osbourne wrote on social media:

Kneecap, an Irish rap group, took their performance to a different level by incorporating aggressive political statements. Their actions included projections of anti-Israel messages and hate speech and this band openly support terrorist organizations. This behavior raises concerns about the appropriateness of their participation in such a festival and further shows they are booked to play in the USA.

Draiman then shared her post and wrote, “thank you” in the comments of her post.

As for Disturbed, they delighted Love on the Spectrum star – and huge Disturbed fan – James B. Jones when they met him during a VIP meet and greet at the band’s March 14 show in Boston, Mass.

Also, Disturbed’s 2025 international tour is still going, and you can see all of the remaining dates and purchase tickets here.