A day after they were allegedly removed from a tour opening for an outlaw country artist due to their "Satanic imagery," Twin Temple have added at least one show back on their calendar courtesy of Jack White.

The duo was originally set to open for Charley Crockett when he plays Troutdale, Oregon on July 14 and Paso Robles, California on July 18.

Jack White's Message to Twin Temple

White posted a photo of Twin Temple on Instagram on Friday (July 10), along with an offer to be his opening act when he plays the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles in September.

"Twin Temple, Would you like to open my show in L.A. on September 29th at the Hollywood Palladium? Let me know. Get in front of me Satan!"

Within an hour of the post, Twin Temple accepted White's invitation. Alexandra James, one-half of the husband-and-wife duo, commented that the White Stripes' "Dead Leaves on the Dirty Ground" was one of the first songs she learned to play on guitar.

"We were actually planning on coming to this show," James wrote. "It would be a most infernal pleasure to play the devil's music with you."

Crockett Responds Following Jack White's Offer

Twin Temple announced their removal from the Crockett tour on Thursday (July 9), specifically pointing at the country artist as the one who decided to dismiss them.

"Today, we were informed that Charley Crockett has decided to remove Twin Temple from his upcoming shows next week due to our Satanic imagery," the message reads on Twin Temple's Instagram.

Since that time, Crockett has completely wiped his Instagram account, except one post that addresses the situation and also seemingly references Jack White inviting Twin Temple to open his Los Angeles show.

Crockett shared a photo of himself near train tracks with the message:

"Fuck Trump Fuck Epstein But hail Satan? Not me Jack"

On Facebook, Crockett's account shared a photo of Johnny Cash outside of a church with the message, "If they did it to Jesus, imagine what they'll do to you." The post is accompanied by the 1970 Kris Kristofferson song "To Beat The Devil."

Who is Twin Temple?

Twin Temple bill themselves as a "Satanic doo wop act." They mix a '50s and '60s rock sound with Satanic lyrics and imagery onstage. Their song titles include "Lucifer, My Love," "Satan's a Woman" and "Let's Have a Satanic Orgy."

Twin Temple, 'Burn Your Bible'

"We both feel like we were born Satanists, so it's always been there," Zachary James told Revolver in 2019. "It manifested itself in punk rock and I've always been drawn to the macabre and the weird and not thinking twice about it."

The couple has also claimed in past interviews that they regularly receive backlash from Christian organizations and right-wing press, including death threats.

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Twin Temple's most recent album, God is Dead, was released in 2023. Later this year, they are set to open six shows for Danzig starting in San Antonio, Texas on Sept. 11.

Keep reading to learn more about Twin Temple and 14 other artists associated with witchcraft, Satanism and the occult.