Satanic duo Twin Temple have revealed in a social media post they have been removed from their upcoming shows with outlaw country star Charley Crockett due to their use of Satanic imagery.

Earlier this year, Crockett announced a major summer run of dates utilizing a variety of opening acts to showcase for his audience and Twin Temple were booked for performances July 14 in Troutdale, Oregon, as well as Paso Robles, California, on July 18 as part of the "Age of the Ram" tour. But apparently research into what the opening band was all about wasn't done at the time of booking and became an issue later when their Satanic schtick was discovered.

What Twin Temple Said About Their Removal From Charley Crockett's Shows

The band alerted their fanbase to the schedule change via their Instagram with a text-based post explaining the situation.

"Today we were informed that charley Crockett has decided to remove Twin Temple from his upcoming shows next week due to our Satanic imagery," noted the Satanic doo-wop duo.

"Unfortunately, that means we will not be able to perform for you next week as planned.," they added, continuing, "We are really disappointed as we were looking forward to getting back out and seeing you, and also what it meant as far as bringing different types of people and music lovers together."

They concluded their message, "We are sorry to everyone who was planning to see us. We're grateful for your support, not only of Twin Temple, but more importantly of artistic freedom. HAIL SATAN! 93/93."

More About Twin Temple

Twin Temple consists of married couple Alexandra and Zachary James, who started their musical venture in 2017 when they decided to combine two of their great passions — the sound of '50s and '60s rock 'n' roll and exploring the practice of Satanism within their music.

Their 2019 album arrived with a title that essentially served as a mission statement, Twin Temple Bring You Their Signature Sound ... Satanic Doo-Wop. They've since followed with two more albums, most recently issuing God Is Dead in 2023. Some of their most well-known singles are "I Am a Witch," "Satan's a Woman," "Let's Have a Satanic Orgy" and "Burn Your Bible," so they haven't exactly been subtle about their devotion to Satanism.

READ MORE: See Twin Temple Sacrifice Loudwire Writer to the Devil

They've occasionally seen some backlash, with Infowars host Alex Jones publicly denouncing them on social media as "the embodiment of pure evil." Alexandra told Kerrang! at the time, "We were on the front page of the LA Times, about this new generation of Satanism. We ended up featured on Alex Jones and then all these super-huge Christian news outlets picked it up.” That led to the couple being doxxed, being sent bibles and experiencing a period of harassment from fundamentally extreme Christians.

While the Charley Crockett tour may not have been a good match, Twin Temple may be more back in their element this fall when they support Danzig on a September run of tour dates.

Below, see 12 rock and metal artists often mistakenly labeled as Satanic.