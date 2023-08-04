24 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are the rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

Kurt Baker, Rock N Roll Club

Genre: power pop

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Beauty School Dropout, READY TO EAT

Genre: alternative/indie/pop-punk

Release Date: Oct. 13

Body Void, Atrocity Machine

Genre: doom/sludge metal

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Charity Kill, Garden of Earthly Horrors

Genre: darkwave

Release Date: Aug. 18

Pre-order here.

††† (Crosses), Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.

Genre: darkwave/post-punk

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Edge of Forever, Ritual

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Gangar, Stubb

Genre: folk metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Graven Dagger, Graven Dagger

Genre: stoner rock/metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Graveyard, 6

Genre: retro rock

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Hooveriii, Poine

Genre: indie psych/space rock

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Howling Giant, Glass Future

Genre: stoner metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Michael Abdow, Séance in Black

Genre: instrumental prog metal

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Nervosa, Jailbreak

Genre: death-thrash

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Nitrate, Feel the Heat

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Prong, State of Emergency

Genre: groove metal/crossover

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Ragana, Desolation's Flower

Genre: experimental black metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Rebaelliun, Under the Sign of Rebellion

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Sept. 22

Pre-order here.

Sierra, A Story of Anger

Genre: synthwave

Release Date: Sept. 15

Pre-order here.

Sinnery, Below the Summit EP

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Teenage Halloween, Till You Return

Genre: power-pop

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Twin Temple, God Is Dead

Genre: Satanic doo-wop

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Unitopia, Seven Chambers

Genre: progressive fusion

Release Date: Aug. 25

Pre-order here.

Values Here, Take Your Time, I'll Be Waiting

Genre: pop-punk

Release Date: Sept. 22

Pre-order here.

Vanishing Kids, Miracle of Death

Genre: shoegaze/doom

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

