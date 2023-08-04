24 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are the rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
Kurt Baker, Rock N Roll Club
Genre: power pop
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Beauty School Dropout, READY TO EAT
Genre: alternative/indie/pop-punk
Release Date: Oct. 13
Body Void, Atrocity Machine
Genre: doom/sludge metal
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Charity Kill, Garden of Earthly Horrors
Genre: darkwave
Release Date: Aug. 18
Pre-order here.
††† (Crosses), Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.
Genre: darkwave/post-punk
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Edge of Forever, Ritual
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Gangar, Stubb
Genre: folk metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Graven Dagger, Graven Dagger
Genre: stoner rock/metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Graveyard, 6
Genre: retro rock
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Hooveriii, Poine
Genre: indie psych/space rock
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Howling Giant, Glass Future
Genre: stoner metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Michael Abdow, Séance in Black
Genre: instrumental prog metal
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Nervosa, Jailbreak
Genre: death-thrash
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Nitrate, Feel the Heat
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Prong, State of Emergency
Genre: groove metal/crossover
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Ragana, Desolation's Flower
Genre: experimental black metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Rebaelliun, Under the Sign of Rebellion
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
Sierra, A Story of Anger
Genre: synthwave
Release Date: Sept. 15
Pre-order here.
Sinnery, Below the Summit EP
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Teenage Halloween, Till You Return
Genre: power-pop
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Twin Temple, God Is Dead
Genre: Satanic doo-wop
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Unitopia, Seven Chambers
Genre: progressive fusion
Release Date: Aug. 25
Pre-order here.
Values Here, Take Your Time, I'll Be Waiting
Genre: pop-punk
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
Vanishing Kids, Miracle of Death
Genre: shoegaze/doom
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
