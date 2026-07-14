Twin Temple are finding the love amidst a darker backdrop with their latest album, Doomed Lovers, and the Satanic doo-wop duo are kicking things off with the title track.

The husband and wife duo of Alexandra and Zachary James have been in the headlines of late, with country artist Charley Crockett removing them from a pair of tour dates citing their use of Satanic imagery. But Jack White, after learning of the controversy, invited them to open a Los Angeles show to make up for the last minute lost dates. While the Satanism angle has certainly drawn plenty of attention, the new album appears more rooted in another theme.

What Is Tying Twin Temple's 'Doomed Lovers' Together?

“This is the philosophical centerpiece of the album — a theatrical and confessional take on all or nothing love, the dark side of devotion and centuries old mythic literary Romantic themes. It longs for a love so enduring and eternal that it ultimately consumes, obliterates and drives one to madness and death. At its core, it asks the question — 'What happens when your lover dies?,'" share the band, when speaking about their forthcoming album.

This will be the band's third offering and Doomed Lovers is currently on track for an Oct. 9 street date. The album was produced by Grammy-winning producer Shooter Jennings and continues the group's commitment to classic analog recording. This album does take an ambitious swing though adding lush orchestral arrangements with the backing of a 37-piece orchestra.

Speaking about the album, the pair add, "We poured everything into this new record that we made with Shooter. We wanted to push ourselves creatively and expand the production further than we have before, drawing inspiration from the lush orchestral productions of Roy Orbison, The Ronettes and The Shangri-Las and added in some Countrypolitan flair. We brought in some incredible musicians like Matt Chamberlain and Jay Bellerose and a 37-piece orchestra. We wanted to make something as beautiful as we possibly could — of course with our dark spin on things.”

They add, "The truth is, this album was made during one of the darkest periods of our lives. We had been struggling with grief, health issues, addiction and depression. But day by day, going into Sunset Sound, making music with incredible people who believed in us and being surrounded by that creativity slowly brought us back to life. We started smiling and laughing again. I was becoming alive again. It connected us to why we fell in love with music in the first place and became our most personal album yet."

Check out the track listing and album artwork below. Pre-orders are currently underway.

Twin Temple, Doomed Lovers Album Artwork + Track Listing

Doomed Lovers"/>Pentagrammaton Records twin temple doomed lovers album art

1. "Doomed Lovers"

2. "Possessed"

3. "I Want Blood"

4. "Love You To Death"

5. "Haunt Me"

6. "Someone in the Walls"

7. "Monster"

8. "Nothing Matters"

What About the 'Doomed Lovers' Single?

Sounding as if it's from another era, the title track from "Doomed Lovers" is a bit of a tortured lament to a lost loved one.

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"What makes the song unique is that it rejects the conventional and culturally accepted answer… 'I know I should tell you to find someone new,' in favor of raw, unfiltered and selfish desire, things that would be shameful to speak in mundane reality," share the pair.

Take a listen to the track below.

Twin Temple, "Doomed Lovers"

As stated, Twin Temple just lost two of their scheduled summer shows with Charley Crockett, but a fall tour with Danzig and the special one-off Hollywood performance with Jack White are on the horizon. Keep up to date with Twin Temple's touring and ticketing through their website.

Keep reading to learn more about Twin Temple and 14 other artists associated with witchcraft, Satanism and the occult.