Hell is for sale and it could be yours for $625,000.

At least that's what a newly posted 2026 real estate listing is promising for a devilishly popular tourist spot in rural Michigan.

"Hell is for sale" is how Swisher Commercial properties is marketing several acres of land for sale in the area known as Hell, Michigan.

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What Is Hell, Michigan?

Hell, Michigan is a small, unincorporated area of the state about 25 miles northwest of Ann Arbor and 60 miles west of Detroit.

According to the town's official website, the area was first settled in 1838 by a man named George Reeves, who opened a mill and a general store there. But it wasn't yet known as "Hell" as it is today.

"George's habit of paying the local farmers for their grain with home distilled whiskey led many wives to comment, 'He's gone to Hell again' when questioned about their husband's whereabouts during harvest time," the website claims. "The name stuck and 'Hell' became an official town in 1841; the rest is history."

Fast forward to 2026, and Hell, Michigan sits as a kitschy tourist spot complete with a souvenir store, wedding chapel and mini-putt course. You can even submit a request to become the "Mayor of Hell" for a day.

What Do You Get If You Buy Hell?

Swisher Commercial touts Hell as an "extremely creative and multifaceted business with literally 10 different mini-income sources accomplished on-site."

The potential buyer will get:

Screams Ice Cream shop

Hell's Chapel of Love

Damnation University

A post office

Souvenir store

Seven acres of land also come with it, but who has time to enjoy the outdoors when there is money to make in Hell?

This area of Michigan is frequented by campers and outdoors enthusiasts, so there is certainly potential for cashing in on all of the traffic coming into town.

For those who can't afford $625,000 for a Hell to call their own, a group in the area is selling memberships to the Hell Landowner's Society. For just $13.33, you can purchase a "square inch" of Hell, Michigan.

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