Ghost + Volbeat’s 2022 U.S. Tour to Kick Off Next Week

The countdown is on, as we're down to one week away from the start of one of 2022's most anticipated tours. Ghost and Volbeat will be co-headlining a U.S. tour that kicks off Jan. 25 in Reno, Nevada and continues through a March 3 finale in Anaheim, California. All dates, cities and venues can be seen at the bottom of this post.

As if that weren't enough, the 26-date run will also include a can't miss opening set from special guests Twin Temple. Tickets for the tour are currently available at this location.

“We are so incredibly excited to get back to these cities with a Volbeat headline show, but getting to do it alongside a headline show from our ghoulish friends in Ghost AND bringing the incomparable Twin Temple with us? How soon will it be January already!? Start getting ready, the thunder and lightning is coming to your town in 2022,” offered Volbeat in a statement at the time of the tour's initial announcement.

Both bands are already off to a hot start in 2022, as Volbeat's "Shotgun Blues" has climbed to No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock and Mediabase's Active Rock charts, while Ghost's "Hunter's Moon" has held the No. 2 spot on both charts. Volbeat's latest chart-topper, their tenth overall, has given the band a Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart record for the most No. 1 songs by an artist based outside of North America.

The two bands are also further whetting the collective appetites of their fanbases by teaming up on for a special limited-edition Double A-Side 7" that ties their respective covers for Metallica's Blacklist charity album. For that release last year, Ghost took on Metallica's "Enter Sandman" and Volbeat put their stamp on "Don't Tread on Me." The 7” will be pressed on crystal clear vinyl and limited to only 3,000 units with 115 copies available at each tour stop on a first come, first served basis. All proceeds from sales will be split between Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation, Ghost's Camp Aranu'tia charitable choice and Volbeat's Børne Cancer Fonden charity designation.

The tour comes with Volbeat promoting the newly released Servant of the Mind album, while Ghost are currently working up a new full-length record that's expected later this year. Be sure to catch Ghost, Volbeat and their support act Twin Temple starting next week. Tickets are available here.

Ghost / Volbeat / Twin Temple 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 25 – Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center

Jan. 27 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Jan. 28 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Jan. 29 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Jan. 31 – West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Feb. 02 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Feb. 04 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 05 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Feb. 07 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Feb. 08 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center

Feb. 10 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Feb. 11 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

Feb. 12 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Feb. 14 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

Feb. 15 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Feb. 16 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Feb. 18 – Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Feb. 19 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Feb. 20 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Feb. 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

Feb. 23 – Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena

Feb. 25 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Feb. 26 – Dallas, Texas @ Fair Park Coliseum

Feb. 28 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

March 01 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

March 03 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LIVE NATION.