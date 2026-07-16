Most of Charley Crockett's social media accounts appear to have been deactivated less than a week after it was revealed he dropped Twin Temple from his shows due to their "Satanic imagery."

The openly Satanic doo-wop revival act was set to open a pair of shows for Crockett later this month. The duo announced late last week that Crockett had rescinded his invitation to join the bill during stops in Oregon and California.

What Happened to Charley Crockett's Social Media?

Crockett was fairly active on social media in the days following Twin Temple's post about their removal. The outlaw country artist posted on both Facebook and Instagram, addressing the incident.

"I won't conform and I'm not sorry," Crockett wrote in a July 10 post.

Since then, Crockett's Facebook and Instagram accounts appear to have been deactivated. As early as July 15, both accounts showed "content isn't available right now" messages.

An automated message when trying to visit Crockett's X account says the account may have been made private or deleted. His TikTok account, however, is still active as of today (July 16).

READ MORE: 8 Rock + Metal Bands Who Couldn't Perform After 'Satanism' Accusations

Videos shared on Instagram show Crockett did indeed play his scheduled show in Troutdale, Oregon on Wednesday, one of two that were previously announced to feature Twin Temple. He is next set to perform tonight (July 16) in Bend, Oregon.

How The Incident Affected Twin Temple

Despite their removal from Crockett's tour, things seem to be looking up for Twin Temple.

The duo recently accepted an invitation from Jack White to open his Sept. 29 show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. They also have announced a new album, Doomed Lovers, set to be released on Oct. 9.

The album's title track is currently available on most major streaming services.

Twin Temple, 'Doomed Lovers'

Doomed Lovers will be Twin Temple's fourth full-length studio album.

Twin Temple got their start in 2017, billing themselves as a "Satanic doo-wop act." They mix a '50s and '60s rock sound with Satanic lyrics and imagery onstage. Their song titles include "Lucifer, My Love," "Satan's a Woman" and "Let's Have a Satanic Orgy."

In addition to the date with Jack White, they are also set to open six shows for Danzig starting in San Antonio, Texas on Sept. 11.

Twin Temple are far from the only rock act that has been associated with witchcraft, Satanism or the occult. Here are 14 other artists that fit that description.