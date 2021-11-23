Ghost Announce European Tour With Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats + Twin Temple
Ghost have just announced a headlining 2022 European tour alongside Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and Twin Temple, which makes for one delightfully subversive and occult bill.
"Hunter's Moon," the new single from Ghost, which appears on the soundtrack for the Halloween Kills film, served as a precursor to next year, which will see the arrival of the hotly anticipated successor to 2018's Prequelle. There's no word yet on when that new album will be released, but the European leg of the 'Imperatour' suggests it will come out sooner than later, especially with a North American tour alongside Volbeat and Twin Temple set to kick off in January.
The timing of these tour dates is reminiscent of when Ghost embarked on an exhaustive run just before Prequelle was released, with heavy touring afterward as well to help support the record.
Ghost's European trek begins April 9 and will come to an end May 18. See the complete list of stops below. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 26 at 9AM CET at Ghost's website.
Ghost 2022 European Tour Dates With Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats + Twin Temple
April 09 — Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena
April 11 — London, U.K @ O2 Arena
April 13 — Glasgow, U.K @ Hydro
April 15 — Birmingham, U.K. @ RWA Arena
April 17 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ RTM Stage Ahoy
April 18 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
April 19 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
April 21 — Leipzig, Germany @ Quarterback Immobillen Arena
April 22 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
April 24 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Arena
April 27 — Tampere, Finland @ Nokia Arena
April 29 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
April 30 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
May 01 — Malmo, Sweden @ Malmo Arena
May 03 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest
May 05 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
May 07 — Barcelona, Spain @ Olympic Arena Badalona
May 08 — Madrid, Spain @ Vistalegre Arena
May 11 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
May 13 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
May 15 — Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena
May 16 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
May 18 — Budapest, Hungary @ Arena