Ghost Announce European Tour With Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats + Twin Temple

Ghost have just announced a headlining 2022 European tour alongside Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and Twin Temple, which makes for one delightfully subversive and occult bill.

"Hunter's Moon," the new single from Ghost, which appears on the soundtrack for the Halloween Kills film, served as a precursor to next year, which will see the arrival of the hotly anticipated successor to 2018's Prequelle. There's no word yet on when that new album will be released, but the European leg of the 'Imperatour' suggests it will come out sooner than later, especially with a North American tour alongside Volbeat and Twin Temple set to kick off in January.

The timing of these tour dates is reminiscent of when Ghost embarked on an exhaustive run just before Prequelle was released, with heavy touring afterward as well to help support the record.

Ghost's European trek begins April 9 and will come to an end May 18. See the complete list of stops below. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 26 at 9AM CET at Ghost's website.

Ghost 2022 European Tour Dates With Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats + Twin Temple

Ghost / Loma Vista

April 09 — Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena

April 11 — London, U.K @ O2 Arena

April 13 — Glasgow, U.K @ Hydro

April 15 — Birmingham, U.K. @ RWA Arena

April 17 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ RTM Stage Ahoy

April 18 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

April 19 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

April 21 — Leipzig, Germany @ Quarterback Immobillen Arena

April 22 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

April 24 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Arena

April 27 — Tampere, Finland @ Nokia Arena

April 29 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

April 30 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

May 01 — Malmo, Sweden @ Malmo Arena

May 03 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest

May 05 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

May 07 — Barcelona, Spain @ Olympic Arena Badalona

May 08 — Madrid, Spain @ Vistalegre Arena

May 11 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

May 13 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

May 15 — Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena

May 16 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

May 18 — Budapest, Hungary @ Arena