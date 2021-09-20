Ghost + Volbeat Announce 2022 U.S. Co-Headline Tour Dates
It's already looking like a promising start for 2022, as Ghost and Volbeat have announced plans to co-headline a tour that will kick off in January and continue on into March.
The 26-date run will also include special guests Twin Temple and will start in Reno, Nev. on Jan. 25, winding through the country before coming to a conclusion March 3 in Anaheim.
“We are so incredibly excited to get back to these cities with a Volbeat headline show, but getting to do it alongside a headline show from our goulish friends in Ghost AND bringing the incomparable Twin Temple with us? How soon will it be January already!? Start getting ready, the thunder and lightning is coming to your town in 2022,” offered Volbeat in a statement.
Tickets for the run will be available to the general public this Friday (Sept. 24) at 10AM local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday (Sept. 21) at 10AM ET via the Volbeat website.
For Volbeat, this will mark their second major headlining touring leg in nearly two years. The band is heading stateside later this week to kick off the "Wait a Minute ... Let's Tour" trek. Dates for that run can be viewed below.
Ghost / Volbeat / Twin Temple 2022 Tour Dates
Jan. 25, 2022 – Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center
Jan. 27, 2022 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Jan. 28, 2022 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Jan. 29, 2022 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Jan. 31, 2022 – West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Feb. 02, 2022 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Feb. 04, 2022 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Feb. 05, 2022 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Feb. 07, 2022 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Feb. 08, 2022 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center
Feb. 10, 2022 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Feb. 11, 2022 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
Feb. 12, 2022 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Feb. 14, 2022 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center
Feb. 15, 2022 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
Feb. 16, 2022 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Feb. 18, 2022 – Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Feb. 19, 2022 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
Feb. 20, 2022 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Feb. 21, 2022 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena
Feb. 23, 2022 – Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena
Feb. 25, 2022 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Feb. 26, 2022 – Dallas, Texas @ Fair Park Coliseum
Feb. 28, 2022 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
March 01, 2022 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
March 03, 2022 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Volbeat 2021 Tour Dates
Sept. 23, 2021 – Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock Fest
Sept. 24, 2021 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle*
Sept. 25, 2021 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life
Sept. 27, 2021 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion*
Sept. 28, 2021 – San Antonio, Texas @ Sunken Garden Amphitheater^
Sept. 29, 2021 – Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Amphitheater^
Oct. 2, 2021 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park # - SOLD OUT
Oct. 3, 2021 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park
Oct. 6, 2021 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium %
Oct. 7, 2021 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock
Oct. 9, 2021 – Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*
Oct. 10, 2021 – Oakland, Calif. @ The Fox Theater*
* Twin Temple
^ The Hu & Twin Temple
# Municipal Waste & Twin Temple
% Municipal Waste