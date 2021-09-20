Ghost + Volbeat Announce 2022 U.S. Co-Headline Tour Dates

It's already looking like a promising start for 2022, as Ghost and Volbeat have announced plans to co-headline a tour that will kick off in January and continue on into March.

The 26-date run will also include special guests Twin Temple and will start in Reno, Nev. on Jan. 25, winding through the country before coming to a conclusion March 3 in Anaheim.

“We are so incredibly excited to get back to these cities with a Volbeat headline show, but getting to do it alongside a headline show from our goulish friends in Ghost AND bringing the incomparable Twin Temple with us? How soon will it be January already!? Start getting ready, the thunder and lightning is coming to your town in 2022,” offered Volbeat in a statement.

Tickets for the run will be available to the general public this Friday (Sept. 24) at 10AM local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday (Sept. 21) at 10AM ET via the Volbeat website.

For Volbeat, this will mark their second major headlining touring leg in nearly two years. The band is heading stateside later this week to kick off the "Wait a Minute ... Let's Tour" trek. Dates for that run can be viewed below.

Ghost / Volbeat / Twin Temple 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 25, 2022 – Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center

Jan. 27, 2022 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Jan. 28, 2022 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Jan. 29, 2022 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Jan. 31, 2022 – West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Feb. 02, 2022 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Feb. 04, 2022 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 05, 2022 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Feb. 07, 2022 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Feb. 08, 2022 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center

Feb. 10, 2022 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Feb. 11, 2022 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

Feb. 12, 2022 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Feb. 14, 2022 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

Feb. 15, 2022 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Feb. 16, 2022 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Feb. 18, 2022 – Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Feb. 19, 2022 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Feb. 20, 2022 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Feb. 21, 2022 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

Feb. 23, 2022 – Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena

Feb. 25, 2022 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Feb. 26, 2022 – Dallas, Texas @ Fair Park Coliseum

Feb. 28, 2022 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

March 01, 2022 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

March 03, 2022 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Volbeat 2021 Tour Dates

Sept. 23, 2021 – Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock Fest

Sept. 24, 2021 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle*

Sept. 25, 2021 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 27, 2021 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion*

Sept. 28, 2021 – San Antonio, Texas @ Sunken Garden Amphitheater^

Sept. 29, 2021 – Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Amphitheater^

Oct. 2, 2021 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park # - SOLD OUT

Oct. 3, 2021 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

Oct. 6, 2021 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium %

Oct. 7, 2021 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Oct. 9, 2021 – Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

Oct. 10, 2021 – Oakland, Calif. @ The Fox Theater*

* Twin Temple

^ The Hu & Twin Temple

# Municipal Waste & Twin Temple

% Municipal Waste